Newly-restored beach at Clatto Country Park in Dundee ready for visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Newly-restored beach at Clatto Country Park in Dundee ready for visitors

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 15 2022, 12.12pm
Friends of Clatto committee members Barbara Myloff, Dorothy McHugh, Lorraine McCormack, Ron Thomson and John O’Rourke enjoying the beach as it opens for Easter Weekend.
Friends of Clatto committee members Barbara Myloff, Dorothy McHugh, Lorraine McCormack, Ron Thomson and John O’Rourke enjoying the beach as it opens for Easter Weekend.

A Dundee beach which disappeared under water has been restored in time for Easter visitors.

The former beach at Clatto Country Park was popular for decades but was submerged due to rising water levels in the reservoir.

Levels were lowered at the end of last year and the beach has been lovingly restored by volunteers.

With highs of 15°C forecast, it may only be warm enough for the bravest of sunbathers, but it is hoped locals will use the long Easter weekend to enjoy the revived beach.

Popular for decades

The beach at Clatto Country Park was enjoyed by families for decades but has been out of use for the last four years.

Since Dundee City Council lowered the reservoir’s water levels last year, environmental group Friends of Clatto has been hard at work to regenerate the area.

Youngsters having fun in the reservoir in 1985.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of the group, says she is delighted to see the beach restored in time for Easter.

“It can now be clearly identified again as a beach and members of the public who visit are recalling those bygone days when they played there as children,” she said.

The beach was formed almost three decades ago when hundreds of tonnes of sand was deposited around a slipway at the reservoir.

Maintenance stopped

It was hugely popular with local families and was regularly cleaned and rotavated.

Dorothy added: “At some point regular maintenance stopped and the beach area grassed over, forming a grass meadow with buttercups, daisies and wild flowers which, although no longer a sand beach, was still an attractive and usable greenspace.

Clatto beach before Friends of Clatto started work.
Dorothy working on the beach last year.

As the reservoir started to drain in October last year, it became possible to start work to restore the beach.

Dorothy said: “In the following months, Friend of Clatto removed the decaying turf, stones, mud and branches from the beach and dug it over in order to use the winter weather to naturally clean the sand.

“In the New Year we returned to rake the sand and remove as many of the remaining stones as possible to leave a nice, clean, sandy beach.”

Community safety wardens to patrol Clatto Country Park in Dundee after spate of anti-social behaviour

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier