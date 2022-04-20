Five men charged in Dundee crackdown on off-road motorbikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Dundee

Five men charged in Dundee crackdown on off-road motorbikes

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 20 2022, 7.23am
One of the bikes taken off the streets by police.
One of the bikes taken off the streets by police.

Five men have been charged in connection with driving offences amid a crackdown on the use of off-road motorbikes in Dundee.

The men, all in their 20s and 30s, have also had bikes seized after allegedly being involved in anti-social behaviour involving bikes.

It comes as police continue to target those responsible for road traffic offences using bikes under Operation Challenge.

Off-road motorbikes seized by police

Police Constable Gavin Howard of Downfield Police Station said: “Operation Challenge has been running for a number of years now and is aimed at stopping those intent on causing anti-social behaviour of this kind in our local communities.

“Recently, five men aged 31, 31, 26, 22 and 21, have been charged with various road traffic offences and had their bikes seized.

“They have all been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Another of the bikes seized.

“Those that insist on using their vehicles illegally face prosecution with the potential of incurring fines, driving bans and in certain circumstances, prison sentences. Vehicles that are seized may be destroyed.

Electric off-road vehicles fall in to the same category as petrol-powered off-road bikes and, as such, are unregistered and illegal to use on the roads and on land without the owner’s permission.

“Under no circumstances would these vehicles be allowed to be driven on a public road legally, regardless of licences held.”

How to report Dundee offenders

PC Howard says officers rely on the public to provide descriptions of vehicles, the identities of riders and places where bikes are being kept or fuel being bought.

He added: “These pieces of information are all invaluable.

“We would ask anyone who has any information about incidents of anti-social behaviour or illegal or dangerous use of vehicles to get in touch with us on 101.”

Unmasked: London thugs who nearly killed Dundee man in brutal stabbing

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier