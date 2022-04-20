Five men charged in Dundee crackdown on off-road motorbikes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five men have been charged in connection with driving offences amid a crackdown on the use of off-road motorbikes in Dundee.

The men, all in their 20s and 30s, have also had bikes seized after allegedly being involved in anti-social behaviour involving bikes.

It comes as police continue to target those responsible for road traffic offences using bikes under Operation Challenge.

Off-road motorbikes seized by police

Police Constable Gavin Howard of Downfield Police Station said: “Operation Challenge has been running for a number of years now and is aimed at stopping those intent on causing anti-social behaviour of this kind in our local communities.

“Recently, five men aged 31, 31, 26, 22 and 21, have been charged with various road traffic offences and had their bikes seized.

“They have all been reported to the procurator fiscal.

“Those that insist on using their vehicles illegally face prosecution with the potential of incurring fines, driving bans and in certain circumstances, prison sentences. Vehicles that are seized may be destroyed.

“Electric off-road vehicles fall in to the same category as petrol-powered off-road bikes and, as such, are unregistered and illegal to use on the roads and on land without the owner’s permission.

“Under no circumstances would these vehicles be allowed to be driven on a public road legally, regardless of licences held.”

How to report Dundee offenders

PC Howard says officers rely on the public to provide descriptions of vehicles, the identities of riders and places where bikes are being kept or fuel being bought.

He added: “These pieces of information are all invaluable.

“We would ask anyone who has any information about incidents of anti-social behaviour or illegal or dangerous use of vehicles to get in touch with us on 101.”