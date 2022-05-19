Check this out: How a book set in a Dundee kilt shop is proving a hit with readers in Lithuania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Check this out: How a book set in a Dundee kilt shop is proving a hit with readers in Lithuania

By Claire Warrender
May 19 2022, 5.59am Updated: May 19 2022, 7.56am
Aldona with her Dundee kilt shop book
Aldona Tour with her novel, Kilt Hire. Picture Justina Raugeviciene.

A story of life in a Dundee kilt shop has become a best-selling yarn – in Lithuania.

Readers in the Baltic state are lapping up a new novel woven by Lithuanian writer Aldona Tuur and set in the City of Discovery.

And while it can’t quite be described as tartan noir, the book is raising the profile of both Dundee and Scotland’s national dress.

Entitled Kilt Hire, it was inspired by Aldona’s part-time job in a Highland outfitters in Arbroath Road while she studied at Dundee University.

It follows Eve, who goes on a journey of self-discovery while working in a kilt hire shop.

The book was published in February and is already selling hundreds of copies every week in her native country.

Dundee is ‘exotic’ to Lithuanian readers

Aldona is now becoming well-known and has taken part in several media interviews since the novel hit the shops.

But, perhaps surprisingly, she often finds herself having to explain what a kilt is.

She said: “I love the kilt and I think it’s fantastic It features so prominently in Scottish culture.

“But the main image of kilts in Lithuania comes from Braveheart or from football fans.

Aldona Turr's Dundee kilt shop book is a hit in her homeland.
“For many people in Scotland, it’s unthinkable to get married in anything else and that’s a beautiful thing.

“I’m not sure they’ll catch on in Lithuania though!”

Dundee itself also features prominently.

“You would definitely know it’s Dundee,” said Aldona.

“It mentions Marks and Spencer and Tesco and other buildings in Dundee.

“There’s also a lot of dialogue and talk of feelings in the city.

“People say they’re enjoying it. It’s very exotic for them.”

‘I hope my love for Dundee comes across’

Aldona began work on Kilt Hire in 2012, while completing a masters in writing practice and study.

She graduated the following year and more or less forgot about her manuscript.

But she picked it up again two years ago and after translating it from English to Lithuanian, she decided to finish it.

Given its success in Lithuania, she hopes there will be enough demand to publish it here.

She said: “Studying and living in Dundee for three years allowed me to fall in love with the city.

“There are many different parts to my novel but I hope my love for Dundee comes across to the readers.”

