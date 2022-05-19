Check this out: How a book set in a Dundee kilt shop is proving a hit with readers in Lithuania

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A story of life in a Dundee kilt shop has become a best-selling yarn – in Lithuania.

Readers in the Baltic state are lapping up a new novel woven by Lithuanian writer Aldona Tuur and set in the City of Discovery.

And while it can’t quite be described as tartan noir, the book is raising the profile of both Dundee and Scotland’s national dress.

Entitled Kilt Hire, it was inspired by Aldona’s part-time job in a Highland outfitters in Arbroath Road while she studied at Dundee University.

It follows Eve, who goes on a journey of self-discovery while working in a kilt hire shop.

The book was published in February and is already selling hundreds of copies every week in her native country.

Dundee is ‘exotic’ to Lithuanian readers

Aldona is now becoming well-known and has taken part in several media interviews since the novel hit the shops.

But, perhaps surprisingly, she often finds herself having to explain what a kilt is.

She said: “I love the kilt and I think it’s fantastic It features so prominently in Scottish culture.

“But the main image of kilts in Lithuania comes from Braveheart or from football fans.

“For many people in Scotland, it’s unthinkable to get married in anything else and that’s a beautiful thing.

“I’m not sure they’ll catch on in Lithuania though!”

Dundee itself also features prominently.

“You would definitely know it’s Dundee,” said Aldona.

“It mentions Marks and Spencer and Tesco and other buildings in Dundee.

“There’s also a lot of dialogue and talk of feelings in the city.

“People say they’re enjoying it. It’s very exotic for them.”

‘I hope my love for Dundee comes across’

Aldona began work on Kilt Hire in 2012, while completing a masters in writing practice and study.

She graduated the following year and more or less forgot about her manuscript.

But she picked it up again two years ago and after translating it from English to Lithuanian, she decided to finish it.

Given its success in Lithuania, she hopes there will be enough demand to publish it here.

She said: “Studying and living in Dundee for three years allowed me to fall in love with the city.

“There are many different parts to my novel but I hope my love for Dundee comes across to the readers.”