Safety upgrades planned for Dundee crash blackspot before ‘someone is killed’

Safety measures to reduce the number of crashes at a notorious Dundee blackspot have been proposed.

Various options have been suggested for the junction of Strathern Road and Fairfield Road in Broughty Ferry.

Dundee City Council’s road safety team has proposed traffic calming measures, including narrowing both roads, following a number of crashes at the junction in recent years.

If approved once costs have been calculated, it is hoped the work will slow down drivers and reduce the number of collisions.

It comes after five people were injured when a people carrier and bus crashed in July 2019.

The crash, which saw five American tourists taken to hospital, sparked calls for CCTV to be installed on the junction.

Numerous crashes have occurred at the junction over a period of several years.

This work didn’t go ahead and last September two people were taken to hospital after two cars collided in the same spot.

The crashes came after two others, in 2018 and 2019, but those involved escaped injuries.

What are the new proposals?

The following measures are being considered

a raised section of carriageway on Strathern Road at the junction to slow traffic down

a priority system for traffic on Fairfield Road to make right of way clearer

narrowing of Fairfield Road to discourage speeding

clearly marked parking spaces

It is hoped this will also reduce congestion and irresponsible parking around Dawson Park.

Broughty Ferry Liberal Democrat councillor Craig Duncan has been campaigning for safety measures at the junction for years.

He said: “There have been repeated accidents at this junction over several years.

“Some have been more serious than others and have involved people being injured.

“There have been many other, less serious incidents but they have all added up.

“My concern is, it’s only a matter of time until someone is killed at this junction.”

Mr Duncan also wants to see a stop sign installed, instead of the current “give way”.

“I feel this would give drivers a clearer message to make sure they stop and look properly at the junction before emerging,” he said.

A council spokesman said: “This junction was identified as an accident cluster site and reported to committee in September last year.

“There have been a number of accidents at this location over the years.

“The council are looking to introduce a raised table across the junction to reduce approach speeds of vehicles.

“The proposals to narrow the road and the parking line plans are to help moderate traffic speeds and provide better organisation of the parking near Dawson Park.”