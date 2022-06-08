Safety upgrades planned for Dundee crash blackspot before ‘someone is killed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Safety upgrades planned for Dundee crash blackspot before ‘someone is killed’

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 8 2022, 5.45am Updated: June 8 2022, 8.02am
Councillor Craig Duncan at the junction, the site of regular crashes.
Councillor Craig Duncan at the junction, the site of regular crashes.

Safety measures to reduce the number of crashes at a notorious Dundee blackspot have been proposed.

Various options have been suggested for the junction of Strathern Road and Fairfield Road in Broughty Ferry.

Dundee City Council’s road safety team has proposed traffic calming measures, including narrowing both roads, following a number of crashes at the junction in recent years.

A car is flipped upside down at the Fairfield Road and Strathern Road junction, Dundee, after a crash in 2019.
A crash at the Fairfield Road and Strathern Road junction in Dundee in 2019.

If approved once costs have been calculated, it is hoped the work will slow down drivers and reduce the number of collisions.

It comes after five people were injured when a people carrier and bus crashed in July 2019.

The crash, which saw five American tourists taken to hospital, sparked calls for CCTV to be installed on the junction.

Numerous crashes have occurred at the junction over a period of several years.

This work didn’t go ahead and last September two people were taken to hospital after two cars collided in the same spot.

The crashes came after two others, in 2018 and 2019, but those involved escaped injuries.

What are the new proposals?

The following measures are being considered

  • a raised section of carriageway on Strathern Road at the junction to slow traffic down
  • a priority system for traffic on Fairfield Road to make right of way clearer
  • narrowing of Fairfield Road to discourage speeding
  • clearly marked parking spaces

It is hoped this will also reduce congestion and irresponsible parking around Dawson Park.

Broughty Ferry Liberal Democrat councillor Craig Duncan has been campaigning for safety measures at the junction for years.

He said: “There have been repeated accidents at this junction over several years.

Mr Duncan stands at the Fairfield Road junction in Dundee.
Mr Duncan fears it’s only matter of time before there is a fatal crash at the Fairfield Road junction in Dundee.

“Some have been more serious than others and have involved people being injured.

“There have been many other, less serious incidents but they have all added up.

“My concern is, it’s only a matter of time until someone is killed at this junction.”

Police closed off the junction after a crash last year.
Police closed the road after a crash last year.

Mr Duncan also wants to see a stop sign installed, instead of the current “give way”.

“I feel this would give drivers a clearer message to make sure they stop and look properly at the junction before emerging,” he said.

Give way sign at the Fairfield Road junction in Dundee.
Mr Duncan wants to see a stop sign replace the “give way” at the Fairfield Road junction in Dundee.

A council spokesman said: “This junction was identified as an accident cluster site and reported to committee in September last year.

“There have been a number of accidents at this location over the years.

“The council are looking to introduce a raised table across the junction to reduce approach speeds of vehicles.

“The proposals to narrow the road and the parking line plans are to help moderate traffic speeds and provide better organisation of the parking near Dawson Park.”

