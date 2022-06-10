£1.2 million worth of cocaine found after Dundee drug raids By Amie Flett June 10 2022, 1.23pm Updated: June 10 2022, 4.08pm Police recovered an estimated value of £1.2m worth of cocaine following a drugs raid in Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Man charged after police seize £1 million worth of cocaine JOHN ALEXANDER: I grew up with Dundee’s drugs crisis – we must work faster to make this a city of recovery Trolley-pushing booze thief caught after midnight raid on Perth Marks and Spencer Dundee widow ‘devastated’ after late husband’s possessions stolen in daytime break-in