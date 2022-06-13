Dundee futsal team celebrate treble-winning campaign with hard fought cup victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee-based futsal team are celebrating after collecting three trophies in a treble-winning season.

Dundee Celtic Futsal had already won the Scottish Futsal League – Dundee trophy as well as picking up the league cup against rivals Perth Youth Futsal Saltires Colts.

The two sides have been fierce competitors throughout the campaign and the Dundonians had to put it all on the line in the final, securing a 2-1 victory after a fight back from their Perth counterparts.

Room for improvement

Discussing the win, club founder Dominic Duffy said: “It was really good. Obviously we had set out to win the treble this season because we had won the double last season.

“We won the league which was the first trophy of the season and then we won the league cup and the East Region Cup was the final trophy of the season.

“Perth were our closest competitors and we managed to win the league over by one point and then we beat them in the league cup. We faced them again in the East Region final, we were delighted.”

WATCH 📸 | FUTSAL CUP FINAL🏆 The @SFL_Dundee season ended with a nail-biting East Region Cup Final between @CelticFutsal and @PYFSaltires Colts Colts were runners-up to Celtic in both league and League Cup – could they win this time? Or would Celtic seal an impressive treble? pic.twitter.com/QdLiF9gJb8 — PivotalSport (@PivotalSport_) June 5, 2022

When asked if the league has been competitive this season, Dominic said: “We were sitting in third for the majority of the season but it was extremely close between the top three sides.

“We ended up on a winning streak and other sides started to drop points. It came to the last game of the season where we played Dundee West, where we had to win.”

Dominic continued by discussing how he started taking part in futsal. He said: “I started the club in 2018 and since then there’s been three boys who have played all the way through, so there’s been a number of changes.

“People messaged through our Facebook and have joined in. We came second or third in the first season and kicked on from there and now we’re top dogs.”

The league is looking for more players for next season, however, Dominic is keen to keep the same squad of players from the previous campaign.

He said: “We have nine players now. It’s a five-a-side game so we try and keep the squad to a minimum of eight boys to ensure everyone gets game time.

“The same players are playing every week and if we can get everyone signed up we’ll have another great season.”

A ‘tremendous’ season

SFL-Dundee league secretary George Cran, a sports writer with the Courier, said: “This past season has been tremendous after a long lockdown with no futsal.

“Since we restarted in the autumn, the quality of futsal on display in Dundee has gone up and up. Dundee Celtic were very good and won three trophies but all three competitions were very competitive.

“Futsal Club 33 were early leaders before PYF Colts, a new team for us this year, showed their quality.

“We had nine teams in the league last season but are looking for more when we kick off again in the autumn.

“Any players or teams who fancy giving futsal a go, get in touch with the league on social media. You won’t regret it.”