Dundee futsal team celebrate treble-winning campaign with hard fought cup victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee futsal team celebrate treble-winning campaign with hard fought cup victory

By Ben MacDonald
June 13 2022, 6.11pm Updated: June 13 2022, 6.12pm
The Dundee Celtic Futsal team are celebrating winning the treble after defeating close rivals PYF Colts in the East Region Cup final. Picture: Pivotal Sport
The Dundee Celtic Futsal team are celebrating winning the treble after defeating close rivals PYF Colts in the East Region Cup final. Picture: Pivotal Sport

A Dundee-based futsal team are celebrating after collecting three trophies in a treble-winning season.

Dundee Celtic Futsal had already won the Scottish Futsal League – Dundee trophy as well as picking up the league cup against rivals Perth Youth Futsal Saltires Colts.

The two sides have been fierce competitors throughout the campaign and the Dundonians had to put it all on the line in the final, securing a 2-1 victory after a fight back from their Perth counterparts.

Room for improvement

Discussing the win, club founder Dominic Duffy said: “It was really good. Obviously we had set out to win the treble this season because we had won the double last season.

“We won the league which was the first trophy of the season and then we won the league cup and the East Region Cup was the final trophy of the season.

“Perth were our closest competitors and we managed to win the league over by one point and then we beat them in the league cup. We faced them again in the East Region final, we were delighted.”

When asked if the league has been competitive this season, Dominic said: “We were sitting in third for the majority of the season but it was extremely close between the top three sides.

“We ended up on a winning streak and other sides started to drop points. It came to the last game of the season where we played Dundee West, where we had to win.”

Dominic continued by discussing how he started taking part in futsal. He said: “I started the club in 2018 and since then there’s been three boys who have played all the way through, so there’s been a number of changes.

The side secured their place as league champions with a win against Dundee West on the final day of the season. Picture: Pivotal Sport

“People messaged through our Facebook and have joined in. We came second or third in the first season and kicked on from there and now we’re top dogs.”

The league is looking for more players for next season, however, Dominic is keen to keep the same squad of players from the previous campaign.

He said: “We have nine players now. It’s a five-a-side game so we try and keep the squad to a minimum of eight boys to ensure everyone gets game time.

“The same players are playing every week and if we can get everyone signed up we’ll have another great season.”

A ‘tremendous’ season

SFL-Dundee league secretary George Cran, a sports writer with the Courier, said: “This past season has been tremendous after a long lockdown with no futsal.

“Since we restarted in the autumn, the quality of futsal on display in Dundee has gone up and up. Dundee Celtic were very good and won three trophies but all three competitions were very competitive.

“Futsal Club 33 were early leaders before PYF Colts, a new team for us this year, showed their quality.

“We had nine teams in the league last season but are looking for more when we kick off again in the autumn.

“Any players or teams who fancy giving futsal a go, get in touch with the league on social media. You won’t regret it.”

Emma Brown excited for future of England disability football

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier