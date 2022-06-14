Man knocked unconscious after helping two women outside Dundee takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Man knocked unconscious after helping two women outside Dundee takeaway

By Matteo Bell
June 14 2022, 8.09am
Hawkhill, Dundee. Image: Google.
Hawkhill, Dundee. Image: Google.

A man was knocked unconscious after going to the aid of two women who had been assaulted outside a Dundee takeaway.

The 32-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital after being attacked on Hawkhill early on Sunday.

Police say the man had stepped in to help two women who had themselves been attacked at around 1.20am.

However, he too was assaulted.

Police issue description of assaults suspect

By the time police arrived, both female victims and the man responsible had left the scene.

Police have now issued a description of the suspect.

Officers say he is white, in his 30s, around 6ft 2in in height, with short dark hair and a muscular build.

He was wearing a black long-sleeved jacket with a white logo on the left side, black trousers with a white logo on the left thigh and light-coloured trainers.

Direct appeal to women involved

Constable Thomas Fitzpatrick said: “It’s imperative we obtain all the information regarding this incident and I am appealing directly to the two women, who were also assaulted, to get in touch with us.

“If anyone has any information or knowledge about this incident or the suspect then please contact us, in particular, anyone with a dash cam is asked to check their footage as they may have captured images which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0334 of June 12.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Woman ‘gutted’ after car stolen from Dundee street

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]