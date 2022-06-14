Man knocked unconscious after helping two women outside Dundee takeaway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was knocked unconscious after going to the aid of two women who had been assaulted outside a Dundee takeaway.

The 32-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital after being attacked on Hawkhill early on Sunday.

Police say the man had stepped in to help two women who had themselves been attacked at around 1.20am.

However, he too was assaulted.

Police issue description of assaults suspect

By the time police arrived, both female victims and the man responsible had left the scene.

Police have now issued a description of the suspect.

Officers say he is white, in his 30s, around 6ft 2in in height, with short dark hair and a muscular build.

He was wearing a black long-sleeved jacket with a white logo on the left side, black trousers with a white logo on the left thigh and light-coloured trainers.

Direct appeal to women involved

Constable Thomas Fitzpatrick said: “It’s imperative we obtain all the information regarding this incident and I am appealing directly to the two women, who were also assaulted, to get in touch with us.

“If anyone has any information or knowledge about this incident or the suspect then please contact us, in particular, anyone with a dash cam is asked to check their footage as they may have captured images which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0334 of June 12.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.