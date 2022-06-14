LEE WILKIE: Dundee saying all the right things but big plans must be backed 100%

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer is an interesting choice for the new Dundee manager.

I think he’ll do a good job, going by his managerial history.

He’s taken on some big clubs in his time and done well.

I liked reading he stressed the importance of organisation and fitness – I think that will be crucial in the Championship.

Strachan

I was surprised, though, that there was no previous connection to Gordon Strachan.

I thought there would be a relationship already there but the two no doubt know a lot of the same people and they’ll have been finding out about how each works.

Bowyer has said he’s comfortable with the director-of-football-style set-up and plans to tap into Strachan’s experience.

I’m looking forward to seeing what his team looks like at Dens Park.

Right track?

My hope is he can inject a bit of enthusiasm into the playing squad and get a bit of positivity about the place after how last season ended.

The club are also looking for a head of recruitment and they are saying all the right things just now.

Time will tell if the new way of working gets Dundee back on the right track.

As long as John Nelms and Tim Keyes continue to back Strachan’s plans – I’ve no doubt he expects serious backing – then it could work out well for the Dark Blues.