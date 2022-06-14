LEE WILKIE: Dundee saying all the right things but big plans must be backed 100%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee saying all the right things but big plans must be backed 100%

By Lee Wilkie
June 14 2022, 8.30am
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

Gary Bowyer is an interesting choice for the new Dundee manager.

I think he’ll do a good job, going by his managerial history.

He’s taken on some big clubs in his time and done well.

I liked reading he stressed the importance of organisation and fitness – I think that will be crucial in the Championship.

Strachan

I was surprised, though, that there was no previous connection to Gordon Strachan.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan.

I thought there would be a relationship already there but the two no doubt know a lot of the same people and they’ll have been finding out about how each works.

Bowyer has said he’s comfortable with the director-of-football-style set-up and plans to tap into Strachan’s experience.

I’m looking forward to seeing what his team looks like at Dens Park.

Right track?

Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms.

My hope is he can inject a bit of enthusiasm into the playing squad and get a bit of positivity about the place after how last season ended.

The club are also looking for a head of recruitment and they are saying all the right things just now.

Time will tell if the new way of working gets Dundee back on the right track.

As long as John Nelms and Tim Keyes continue to back Strachan’s plans – I’ve no doubt he expects serious backing – then it could work out well for the Dark Blues.

