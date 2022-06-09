Dundee set to appoint head of recruitment as John Nelms lays out Gordon Strachan and Gary Bowyer roles in new-look Dens Park set-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee set to appoint head of recruitment as John Nelms lays out Gordon Strachan and Gary Bowyer roles in new-look Dens Park set-up

By George Cran
June 9 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee managing director John Nelms.

Dundee are in the market for a head of recruitment as changes to the structure of the Dens Park football department continue apace.

Courier Sport revealed last month that technical director Gordon Strachan would be taking on a more active role in first-team matters this summer.

That work has already begun with the club taking the next step in appointing a manager this week in the shape of Gary Bowyer.

Next on the agenda is to appoint a head of recruitment to head up the scouting and future transfer plans.

Strachan will oversee that but managing director John Nelms says the final say on ins and outs will be Bowyer’s as manager.

New Dundee manager Gary Bowyer enjoys the moment at his Dens Park unveiling

“We are bringing in a head of recruitment,” Nelms said, as Bowyer was unveiled at Dens Park.

“We wanted to have the manager in place but Gordon has been speaking to people about recruitment and we will have that.”

What is Strachan’s role?

In terms of Strachan’s role going forward, Nelms explained: “Gordon’s title doesn’t change but he is taking on a more hands-on approach.

“We have modified our structure. They are not massive changes but small changes over how we recruit and things of that nature.

“Gary will work under Gordon going forward as technical director. Gordon has a good way about him and obviously vast experience.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan.

“We are putting in a system where if Gary wants a right-back, we have four or five right-back options who fit the criteria and they choose from there.

“The manager has the final say but we are here to help him.

“Everybody will have a good look at this person to make sure they fit the attributes to be a Dundee Football Club player.”

Transfers?

Nelms confirmed there will be opportunity to strengthen the squad for Bowyer this summer.

Within reason, however.

Asked about transfers this summer, the American replied: “Gary will have as much leeway as I have given any manager.

“We try to be successful in any way we can but we do it within reason.

“I think we have always supported our manager as best we can.

“Gary and Billy know our team well but they need to get in and start working with them, then we start making decisions on personnel going forward.”

Dundee identity

Nelms also explained there would be a shift in focus from the club as they target a specific profile of player.

And that will be shaped by the club’s experiences last season as the Dark Blues go in search of a team identity.

“We learn from all of our mistakes. We have made mistakes,” admitted Nelms.

Dundee managing director John Nelms and former boss Mark McGhee (right).

“Even the most successful groups make mistakes.

“We learned quite a bit from last season. We just didn’t get it right.

“At times you thought ‘here we go, we’ll kick on from here’ but then the next game we fall flat on our face.

“There are reasons for that and we are fixing those reasons.

“One of the big things is we need to have an identity as a football club on the park.

“That’s something we failed to do last year.

“We are working on those issues.

“To achieve that identity, you need to have a base level of attributes that every player has. They have to be hungry, brave and want to go the extra mile.

“They need physical attributes as well as their football attributes.

“There needs to be a very similar mindset and we didn’t have that. That’s what the focus is going to be on.

“To build: that’s what it takes to be a Dundee Football Club player.”

What will Dundee look like next season under new boss Gary Bowyer?

 

