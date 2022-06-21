Shaken dad says teen son was lucky to avoid injury after Broughty Ferry crash By Jake Keith & Matteo Bell June 21 2022, 10.29am Updated: June 21 2022, 1.27pm 0 The cyclist was hit on Forthill Road. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Police linking early-morning break-ins at Broughty Ferry shop and pub in Carnoustie ‘I heard the first bombs’: Refugees recount war experiences at Broughty Ferry event A touch of France comes to Dens Road Primary as pupils host unique café experience Broughty Ferry RNLI welcome back visitors for first open day in three years