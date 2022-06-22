Woman, 46, charged in connection with three vehicle vandalisms in Broughty Ferry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 46-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the vandalism of three vehicles in Dundee.

The vehicles were damaged on Beach Lane and Dundee road, both in Broughty Ferry, at around 12.30am on Monday.

Police say they have arrested and charged a woman in connection with the acts of vandalism.

Inspector Lucy Cameron, of Dundee Longhaugh police station, said: “A 46-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with vandalism to three vehicles which occurred on Beach Lane and Dundee Road in Broughty Ferry around 12.30am on Monday, 20 June, 2022.

“She will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”