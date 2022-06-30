Construction of £1.8m Broughty Ferry cycleway to begin at Esplanade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Construction of £1.8m Broughty Ferry cycleway to begin at Esplanade

By Jake Keith
June 30 2022, 5.07pm Updated: June 30 2022, 8.30pm
part of the Esplanade in Broughty Ferry is closed ( at the rock garden) to give cyclists and walkers more space, wednesday 17th June.
David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter

The contract to build a £1.8 million two-way cycle lane and footpath on Broughty Ferry’s Esplanade has been approved by Dundee City Council.

The work will see the popular seaside street’s pavement upgraded from Castle Lane to Bridge Street.

The contract was awarded to city-based Tayside Contracts who are scheduled to start work in August with completion expected early next year.

Cycleway aims to reduce carbon footprint

The project is part of the £9.3 million Broughty Ferry Active Travel scheme.

It is funded by Transport Scotland to promote “new, innovative and popular infrastructure which encourages walking and cycling.”  Sustrans Scotland administer the project.

The work was approved at the city development committee on Monday.

Another section of the project, which will see a path widened next to the beach, is already underway

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Lynne Short said: “There’s a lot of investment here looking at the future…looking at reduction of our carbon footprint.

“It isn’t just what we have in the way of buildings across the city, but how we can influence and have an effect on the way they travel across the city, so well done everybody.”

Deputations from local residents previously voiced concerns about the effect on local traffic flow within Broughty Ferry which consists of streets constructed in the nineteenth century.

Wider project already underway

The committee’s convener, Mark Flynn said: “In the face of the climate emergency it is not acceptable to just keep on doing the same things and expecting a different outcome.

“That is why this work, and more like it, is proposed to deliver the council’s climate action plan in support of reduced greenhouse gas emissions and the implementation of clean and green energy and transport solutions.”

Broughty Ferry beach was recently dug up as part of the improvements.

Another section of the cycleway at Castle Green Park and Windmill Gardens, near Broughty Castle, has been held up in a planning wrangle.

Plans to shut Mill Street, a one way route next to the Esplanade car park, have been met with anger from some locals who feel their objections have fallen on deaf ears.

It is now in the hands of the Scottish Government with a planning reporter expected to rule soon whether the plan can go ahead.

Multi-million pound Broughty Ferry waterfront plan delayed after residents’ objections

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]