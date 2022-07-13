Boy, 15, charged after police car vandalised during violence in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Boy, 15, charged after police car vandalised during violence in Broughty Ferry

By Amie Flett
July 13 2022, 6.09pm Updated: July 13 2022, 6.11pm
Street cleaners in Broughty Ferry on Tuesday morning following the brawl on the beach.
Street cleaners in Broughty Ferry on Tuesday morning following the brawl on the beach.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a police car was vandalised while police officers attended a mass brawl in Broughty Ferry.

The officers had been called to the Castle Approach area at around 6.50pm after a fight involving up to 100 youngsters broke out on the beach on Monday.

The youngster has been charged in connection with vandalism after the vehicle was rendered inoperable.

Police say he is to be reported to the youth justice authorities.

Enquires ongoing into wider incident

Further inquires are still ongoing into the wider incident which happened earlier this week where one teenager suffered from an injury to his face.

Officers have ramped up patrols in the area in a bid to provide reassurance and curb antisocial behaviour.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “We are continuing to carry out patrols to provide reassurance and curb anti-social behaviour in the area.

Rubbish left behind after Broughty Ferry brawl on Monday.

“I would reiterate that disruptive, disorderly, and criminal behaviour is not acceptable.

“I can assure you that work is ongoing to ensure those involved are located and identified, with anyone involved in criminality being dealt with robustly and charged in respect of any criminal behaviour committed.

“Antisocial behaviour spoils the experiences of everyone else, and it will not be tolerated.

“Parents are encouraged to be aware of where their children are and what they are doing in the evenings.

He added: “Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the Broughty Ferry area as local officers are supported by those from national divisions, in order to provide reassurance and deter any further acts of anti-social behaviour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier