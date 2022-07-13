Boy, 15, charged after police car vandalised during violence in Broughty Ferry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a police car was vandalised while police officers attended a mass brawl in Broughty Ferry.

The officers had been called to the Castle Approach area at around 6.50pm after a fight involving up to 100 youngsters broke out on the beach on Monday.

The youngster has been charged in connection with vandalism after the vehicle was rendered inoperable.

Police say he is to be reported to the youth justice authorities.

Enquires ongoing into wider incident

Further inquires are still ongoing into the wider incident which happened earlier this week where one teenager suffered from an injury to his face.

Officers have ramped up patrols in the area in a bid to provide reassurance and curb antisocial behaviour.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “We are continuing to carry out patrols to provide reassurance and curb anti-social behaviour in the area.

“I would reiterate that disruptive, disorderly, and criminal behaviour is not acceptable.

“I can assure you that work is ongoing to ensure those involved are located and identified, with anyone involved in criminality being dealt with robustly and charged in respect of any criminal behaviour committed.

“Antisocial behaviour spoils the experiences of everyone else, and it will not be tolerated.

“Parents are encouraged to be aware of where their children are and what they are doing in the evenings.

He added: “Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the Broughty Ferry area as local officers are supported by those from national divisions, in order to provide reassurance and deter any further acts of anti-social behaviour.”