Family’s desperate appeal to find missing Dundee dad who has three-week old baby

The family of missing dad Aaron Bruce have issued a desperate appeal to help find him.

The 29-year-old from Dundee – who has a three-week old son Rúhn-Joseph with his wife – was last seen in the Dens Road area at around 5.15pm on Tuesday after visiting his mum.

It is believed he may have then travelled by bus to an unknown location.

Speaking to The Courier, his mother-in-law Avril Young described Aaron – also a step-father of four – as “a lovely guy” and said it is very unlike him to disappear.

Avril said: “His baby is only three weeks old and he needs his daddy back.

“For the family it’s just the not knowing anything, nobody seems to have seen him, there’s no leads at all and that’s what’s really worrying.

‘Not knowing is torture’

“The not knowing is torture, it’s absolute torture, and my daughter is in so much pain.

“They’ve only been married for just over a year although they’ve been friends since they were about 15.

“It’s just so unlike him, it really is.

“He was last seen at his mums house who lives in the Dens Road area and he said he was going to the bus station to get picked up.”

The last contact made with Aaron was at around 8pm on Tuesday when he called a friend who lives in Ireland.

Aaron said he was on a bus but did not say where he was headed.

“Basically that’s all we know, we’ve just heard nothing since 8pm on Tuesday,” Avril said.

“His phone’s been off ever since, we’ve tried to phone and message him but it’s been off since just after 8pm on Tuesday night.”

Description

Police have appealed on social media to the public for information on Aaron’s whereabouts.

Officers have described Aaron, who lived in the Linlathen area of Dundee, as 5ft 9in tall with short brown hair and blue eyes.

The 29-year-old also has a number of distinctive tattoos.

He believed to be wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt, a blue hoody and sandy Timberland boots.

‘We need to know that he is safe’

Avril said: “My daughter had four children when she met Aaron and he took on her four children, he’s a lovely guy and then they had their little baby together just three weeks ago.

“We have no idea if he’s still in the Dundee area, the puzzling thing is that no a single person seems to have seen him.

“The whole family just need to know something, even if he can’t come home, just let someone know that he’s safe.

“If he needs to go away and have time to himself then that’s fine, everything can be sorted at a later date, there’s nothing that can’t be solved.

“Please just let someone know that he’s safe.

“It doesn’t even have to be us, just phone anyone, stop a stranger, that’s all we’re asking for at the moment is to know that he’s okay.”

Anyone with information on Aaron’s whereabouts are being asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident reference number 3548 of 13 July.