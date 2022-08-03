Rain and flooding warning issued for Tayside and northern Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A yellow warning has been issued for heavy rain across Tayside and northern Fife – with locals told to expect flooding.

The Met Office warning will come into place at 9pm on Wednesday, running until 6am on Thursday.

The warning covers Dundee, all of Angus, parts of eastern and northern Perthshire and the northern coast of Fife.

Meanwhile Sepa has issued a flood alert covering Dundee and Angus.

It says: “Heavy, slow-moving showers are moving across the area this evening (Wednesday).

“This may lead to flooding impacts from surface water and small watercourses, although any flooding is likely to be localised.

Travel disruption warning

“Typical impacts are likely to include flooding of low-lying land, isolated properties and travel disruption.

“Built-up areas and the transport network are at greatest risk.”

It comes after it was confirmed earlier this week that July 19 was the hottest day on record in Dundee, with the city also experiencing less rainfall than normal.

The environment watchdog also warned last week that parts of Fife could face “significant” water scarcity after the spell of dry weather.