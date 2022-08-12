Dundee’s skateboarders await council planning decision on indoor venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s skateboarders await council planning decision on indoor venue

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
August 12 2022, 1.41pm Updated: August 12 2022, 5.45pm
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0032991 G Jennings pics , Scott Young ( yellow top on skateboard) & Lewis Allan, will know next week if their proposals for a new indoor skate park are approved by Dundee City Council planners.
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0032991 G Jennings pics , Scott Young ( yellow top on skateboard) & Lewis Allan, will know next week if their proposals for a new indoor skate park are approved by Dundee City Council planners.

The decision to reject plans for a new indoor skatepark in Dundee is to be reviewed by councillors next week.

The proposed venue would be housed in three empty units in the Dryburgh Industrial Estate just north of the Kingsway.

It was rejected by the council’s planning committee in May, who said the location of the park would encourage car use and was earmarked for business, not leisure.

The council’s local review body, which looks again at applications that have been appealed, will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to overturn the decision.

Park would be privately funded

Two Dundonian skating enthusiasts Lewis Allan and Scott Young are behind the project and say they will privately fund it.

Mr Allan and Mr Young chose the site after inviting responses to an online survey they set up seeking ideas on what local skaters want from a new venue.

The skaters hope the plan can still go ahead.

The survey also invited respondents to list other urban sports the site could enable such as roller skating, BMX trials and riding scooters.

Plans submitted to Dundee City Council show the units would be divided into three parts; a main skating activity area coupled with two additional sections sharing space.

A viewing area and on-site store are also included. The annual market rental value of the units is £22,500, according to the city council’s website.

A previously popular indoor skatepark, The Factory, closed in 2019 much to the disappointment of many locals.

Sky Brown from Great Britain during women’s park skateboard at the Olympics at Ariake Urban Park, Tokyo, Japan on August 4, 2021.

Skateboarding is rising in popularity and was included in the Olympics for the first time at the 2020 summer games held in Tokyo.

Cultural recognition

The sport was also recognised as part of local urban culture by Dundee’s V&A Museum in October 2021, when it launched two limited edition boards inspired by the architecture of the building.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]