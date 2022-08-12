Dundee’s skateboarders await council planning decision on indoor venue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The decision to reject plans for a new indoor skatepark in Dundee is to be reviewed by councillors next week.

The proposed venue would be housed in three empty units in the Dryburgh Industrial Estate just north of the Kingsway.

It was rejected by the council’s planning committee in May, who said the location of the park would encourage car use and was earmarked for business, not leisure.

The council’s local review body, which looks again at applications that have been appealed, will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to overturn the decision.

Park would be privately funded

Two Dundonian skating enthusiasts Lewis Allan and Scott Young are behind the project and say they will privately fund it.

Mr Allan and Mr Young chose the site after inviting responses to an online survey they set up seeking ideas on what local skaters want from a new venue.

The survey also invited respondents to list other urban sports the site could enable such as roller skating, BMX trials and riding scooters.

Plans submitted to Dundee City Council show the units would be divided into three parts; a main skating activity area coupled with two additional sections sharing space.

A viewing area and on-site store are also included. The annual market rental value of the units is £22,500, according to the city council’s website.

A previously popular indoor skatepark, The Factory, closed in 2019 much to the disappointment of many locals.

Skateboarding is rising in popularity and was included in the Olympics for the first time at the 2020 summer games held in Tokyo.

Cultural recognition

The sport was also recognised as part of local urban culture by Dundee’s V&A Museum in October 2021, when it launched two limited edition boards inspired by the architecture of the building.