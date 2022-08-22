No bins to be collected in Dundee for a week as strike looms By Jake Keith August 22 2022, 4.18pm Updated: August 22 2022, 7.34pm 1 Dundee's bins could soon be overflowing. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay 0 Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers 0 Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her 0 Young entrepreneur to reopen popular city cafe FIKA Dundee this week 0 ANDREW BATCHELOR: What Dundee needs now is an international arts festival to rival the… 1 How does it feel when the curtain rises? Dundee Youth Music Theatre reveal the… 0 Caged Dundee sex fiend gets extra time for assault with sharpened toilet brush Bin strikes remain on schedule despite latest pay offer - what happens next? 0 Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved 0 Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters More from The Courier Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay 0 Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's… 0 Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire 0 Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers 0 Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her 0 Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success… 0