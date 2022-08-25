Sewage warning in River Tay to be lifted as update issued on Riverside Drive roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Sewage warning in River Tay to be lifted as update issued on Riverside Drive roadworks

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 25 2022, 9.21am
A sign at Broughty Ferry beach warning of the pollution.
A sign at Broughty Ferry beach warning of the pollution.

A warning about pollution in the River Tay is set to be lifted on Thursday after a burst pipe led to sewage being pumped directly into the water.

Visitors to Broughty Ferry and Monifieth beaches were warned not to swim in the Tay at the weekend as work took place on the damaged main on Riverside Drive.

In an update on Thursday, a Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Since the completion of the repair on Tuesday evening, the sewer network that serves our customers in Dundee has returned to normal operation.

“Warnings have remained in place on a precautionary basis at the bathing beaches while a residual impact on water quality remained possible.

‘Normal use of the water can resume’

“We are pleased that these can now be lifted so that normal use of the water can resume.”

The warnings will be lifted at noon on Thursday.

Meanwhile roadworks that are continuing on Riverside Drive in the wake of the sewer repair could be completed by the weekend.

The road is closed eastbound between the customer and goods entrances to Tesco – though access to the supermarket has been maintained.

The work at Riverside Drive.

Resurfacing work has been taking place on that stretch of road since the repair was finished.

The Scottish Water spokesperson added: “Our contractor working on site at Riverside Drive remains focused on achieving a high-quality reinstatement of the excavation as quickly as possible so that the eastbound carriageway can reopen before the weekend.

“Time is needed at each stage in the process to allow tar to cure, but we will return the road network to normal as soon as we are confident the final surface is ready to receive traffic.”

