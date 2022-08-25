Sewage warning in River Tay to be lifted as update issued on Riverside Drive roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A warning about pollution in the River Tay is set to be lifted on Thursday after a burst pipe led to sewage being pumped directly into the water.

Visitors to Broughty Ferry and Monifieth beaches were warned not to swim in the Tay at the weekend as work took place on the damaged main on Riverside Drive.

In an update on Thursday, a Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Since the completion of the repair on Tuesday evening, the sewer network that serves our customers in Dundee has returned to normal operation.

“Warnings have remained in place on a precautionary basis at the bathing beaches while a residual impact on water quality remained possible.

‘Normal use of the water can resume’

“We are pleased that these can now be lifted so that normal use of the water can resume.”

The warnings will be lifted at noon on Thursday.

Meanwhile roadworks that are continuing on Riverside Drive in the wake of the sewer repair could be completed by the weekend.

The road is closed eastbound between the customer and goods entrances to Tesco – though access to the supermarket has been maintained.

Resurfacing work has been taking place on that stretch of road since the repair was finished.

The Scottish Water spokesperson added: “Our contractor working on site at Riverside Drive remains focused on achieving a high-quality reinstatement of the excavation as quickly as possible so that the eastbound carriageway can reopen before the weekend.

“Time is needed at each stage in the process to allow tar to cure, but we will return the road network to normal as soon as we are confident the final surface is ready to receive traffic.”