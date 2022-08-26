Police hunt man after driver ‘spat at’ during Dundee taxi rank attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting a man who attacked a driver in a Dundee taxi rank attack.

Officers were called to Panmure Street, near the McManus art gallery, shortly after 9.30am on Friday.

The man who is described as being in his 20s attempted to throw a number of punches and kicks as drivers evaded him.

It is understood one cab driver was spat at after the attacker was refused service.

Two police officers were seen interviewing several people in the aftermath, after the assailant had reportedly “sauntered” towards the Hilltown.

Police Scotland confirmed they received a report of a 63-year-old man being assaulted but the victim did not require medical treatment.

Dundee taxi driver attack was ‘not a one-off strike’

One 58-year-old man, who asked not to be named, was walking by Albert Square at the time of the incident.

He said: “I heard shouting and looked up.

“This young man, dressed casually and in the mid 20s, was throwing punches and kicks at taxi drivers.

“The drivers moved back but he kept lunging at them in a sustained attack.

“He seemed to be focusing his attention on the driver of a black Skoda but also went for two other drivers who went to his aid.

“It was not a one-off strike.

“The young man repeatedly attacked the men.”

Taxi drivers and others in public-facing occupations are having a difficult enough time at the moment without this.”

He added: “At one point he dropped his jacket, picked it up and walked away but he then returned and lashed out with his feet at the drivers.

“The men were much older and were clearly alarmed.

“It is not what you expect to see not long after 9am.

Inquiries ongoing

“The assailant sauntered off towards Victoria Road.

“I was pleased to see the police arrive within minutes to take statements from the drivers.”

Taxi drivers at the scene declined to comment..

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers received a report of a 63-year-old man having been assaulted on Panmure Street in Dundee around 9.35am on Friday.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”