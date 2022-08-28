Missing Ayrshire teenager, 14, has links to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage boy reported missing from Ayrshire has connections in Dundee.

Charlie Crichton was last seen in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.

Police are appealing to the public to help find the missing 14-year-old, who has not been seen since 11.20pm on Saturday,

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Charlie is described as five foot 10 inches tall, medium build with short brown hair.

“He was last seen wearing a white North Face top, black hooded zip up top, black jogging bottoms and grey/black trainers.”

As well as Dundee, Charlie is known to travel to Galashiels.

Those with information are asked to call police on 101 and quote incident number 4550 of August 27.