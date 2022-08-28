Missing Ayrshire teenager, 14, has links to Dundee By Emma Duncan August 28 2022, 4.00pm Updated: August 28 2022, 4.50pm Charlie Crichton was last seen in Kilwinning and has connections in Dundee. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A teenage boy reported missing from Ayrshire has connections in Dundee. Charlie Crichton was last seen in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire. Police are appealing to the public to help find the missing 14-year-old, who has not been seen since 11.20pm on Saturday, A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Charlie is described as five foot 10 inches tall, medium build with short brown hair. “He was last seen wearing a white North Face top, black hooded zip up top, black jogging bottoms and grey/black trainers.” As well as Dundee, Charlie is known to travel to Galashiels. Those with information are asked to call police on 101 and quote incident number 4550 of August 27. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Crowds gather to protest over Dundee paedophile as police escort man out of home Zander, 6, visits Broughty Ferry beach 'every other day' to pick up litter 1 Gallery: The Fisherman's Beer Festival is back for its 21st event in Broughty Ferry… 0 Restaurant review: Head to The Selkie in Dundee for Tapas Tuesday where you'll find… 0 Why Perth-based Stagecoach spent £24 million on electric buses as services struggle 2 7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals 0 Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike 0 Dundee's Riverside Drive reopens after week-long sewer repairs Councillor's anger at 'complacent' response after Dundee declares cost of living emergency 1 Sam Hickey Interview: Dundee star opens up on boxing future, leaving Lochee legacy and… 0 More from The Courier Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal 0 3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in… 0 Jack Ross vows he won't walk away from Dundee United after 'humiliating and embarrassing'… 1 Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife 'Where the Hell is our government?': Anas Sarwar demands action on cost of living… GALLERY: The pick of the bunch from Forfar flower show