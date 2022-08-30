Dundee City Council leader slams fly-tipping as waste piles high during bin strike By Poppy Watson August 30 2022, 1.02pm Updated: August 30 2022, 3.30pm 0 Rubbish piled high at a recycling point outside the Tesco Kingsway store in Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Dundee police hunt hit-and-run driver after motorcyclist injured Will schools close in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross? Parents call for clarity… 0 Meet the locals clearing up Dundee's bins mess - including an 89-year-old care home… 0 Inside Dundee's Powrie Castle on the market for £625,000 0 Sheriff says punishing Dundee man caught with street valium would be waste of public… Crash between car and motorbike causes delays on Kingsway in Dundee 0 Dundee taxi firm offers £100 reward after 20ft banner 'stolen' 'Slime' slip hazard causes concern at new Broughty Ferry walkway No football ban for Celtic fan who mooned at Dundee supporters Stolen brass model returned to The Pillars pub in Dundee by 'sheepish' thief 1 More from The Courier Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for… 0 Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot 0 David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international… 0 4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the… 0 3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier… 0 Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced 0