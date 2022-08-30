‘Slime’ slip hazard causes concern at new Broughty Ferry walkway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Action is to be taken after pedestrians were reported to have slipped and fallen on green “slime” at a new Broughty Ferry beachfront walkway.

Slippery algae has appeared on the newly installed amphitheatre style steps at Beach Crescent.

The growth of the substance — which is mostly confined to the lower steps — has caused some people to slip and fall according to Ferry Councillor Craig Duncan.

The steps form part of the new multi-million pound walking and cycle path just completed this summer.

Fears someone could be seriously hurt

Mr Duncan said he had been contacted by concerned locals who were worried that someone might seriously hurt themselves.

Mr Duncan said: “There have already been some falls reported due to the slippery nature of the newly installed amphitheatre style steps in Beach Crescent.

“This is due to the growth of green algae.

“Everyone understands that if there is slippy green slime at the seaside, they have to be careful – this has always been an issue.

“However, it’s not ideal that it is currently causing problems on the new steps.”

Handrails and warning signs installed

Mr Duncan said he has contacted Dundee City Council about the problem and they have installed hand rails and warning signs in an effort to keep people safe.

However, he is asking for more to be done to try to put a stop to the problem completely.

He added: “I have been in touch with the city council to see what measures might be deployed to alleviate the issue.

“I have been advised that experimental trials are underway to see if the slime can be removed or – ideally – prevented from growing at all.

“As completely permanently removing this might prove impossible, more prominent warning signage and handrails are promised.”

“I understand due to the location it may not be possible to eradicate this completely but I’m hopeful that action can be taken to improve this situation.”

In June a section of the new path had to be dug up just months after it was revamped due to it being uneven.

At the time locals branded the revamp a waste of money.

Council will consider action if needed

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “A naturally occurring algae has formed on the steps in the inter tidal area.

“Caution signs have been erected to warn members of the public.

“Dundee City Council are monitoring the situation and will consider remedial action should it be required.”