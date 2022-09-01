Car stolen outside Dundee takeaway By Matteo Bell September 1 2022, 2.59pm Updated: September 1 2022, 5.15pm The Audi A3 that was stolen. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A car has been stolen from outside a takeaway in Dundee. The white Audi was taken from outside Crave on Alexander Street in the Hilltown at around 3.30pm on Wednesday. It was spotted in the Lochee Road and Polmont Road area soon after; however, it has not been seen since. The car is an Audi A3 with the registration GN19 GEY. Alexander Street at the junction with Hilltown. Image: Google. An appeal has also been put out on the Crave Facebook page. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with any information which may assist to contact them. “Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3678 of August 31.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man 0 Tayside bagpipe rock band Gleadhraich to release movie charting emotional journey 0 Police stand guard at Dundee flats after man, 55, found injured School strikes: What are Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils saying? 0 Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk' Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in 'People Huv Tae Know' tour 0 Dundee school closures: 7 key questions answered 0 Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 organisers jumping for joy at record-breaking total raised for charity 0 Dundee cat owner targeted by scammers after pet goes missing 0 Five new cycling and walking routes to be assessed in Dundee 0 More from The Courier Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man 0 St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan 0 Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main 0 New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel 0 Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers 0