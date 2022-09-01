Car stolen outside Dundee takeaway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car has been stolen from outside a takeaway in Dundee.

The white Audi was taken from outside Crave on Alexander Street in the Hilltown at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

It was spotted in the Lochee Road and Polmont Road area soon after; however, it has not been seen since.

The car is an Audi A3 with the registration GN19 GEY.

An appeal has also been put out on the Crave Facebook page.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with any information which may assist to contact them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3678 of August 31.”