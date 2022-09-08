In pictures: When the Queen visited Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen has been a regular visitor to the City of Dundee during her time as monarch, and even before then as a little girl.

Over the years Her Majesty, who has died at the age of 96, has spent time with locals, visited both universities within the city and more recently opened the Slessor Garden’s events space in 2016.

We’ve taken a look through our archives, all the way back to the 1930s, to revisit some of the Queen’s moments in Dundee.