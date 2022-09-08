In pictures: When the Queen visited Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In pictures: When the Queen visited Dundee

By John Post
September 8 2022, 6.59pm Updated: September 8 2022, 8.11pm
The Queen during her walkabout in City Square, Dundee, in July 1987.

The Queen has been a regular visitor to the City of Dundee during her time as monarch, and even before then as a little girl.

Over the years Her Majesty, who has died at the age of 96, has spent time with locals, visited both universities within the city and more recently opened the Slessor Garden’s events space in 2016.

We’ve taken a look through our archives, all the way back to the 1930s, to revisit some of the Queen’s moments in Dundee.

Princess Elizabeth with her grandmother the late Countess of Strathmore in the 1930s.
Princess Elizabeth with her grandmother the late Countess of Strathmore in the 1930s. They were shopping in Webster’s, the Toy Shop in Whitehall Crescent, Dundee which closed down shortly after. Picture by DCT Media.
Queen Elizabeth and the young Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret visiting Lord Roberts' Memorial Workshops.
Queen Elizabeth and the young Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret visiting Lord Roberts’ Memorial Workshops. Picture by DCT Media, 1945.
The Queen steps over a student's gown during her visit to Queen's College in 1955.
The Queen steps over a student’s gown during her visit to Queen’s College in 1955. Picture by DCT Media.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is presented with flowers during her visit to Camperdown Jute Works.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is presented with flowers during her visit to Camperdown Jute Works. Picture by DCT Media, 1955.
Her Majesty the Queen being shown a demonstration at the rehabilitation and skill centre
Her Majesty the Queen being shown a demonstration at the rehabilitation and skill centre. Picture by DCT Media, 1977.
Lord Provost Harry Vaughan and his wife Margaret are introduced to the Queen and Prince Philip during their royal visit to Dundee. Picture by DCT Media, 1977.
The Queen meets locals during her walk about in City Square.
The Queen meeting locals who gathered to meet her during her walk about in the City Square. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
The Queen with John Matthew, the Discovery's "Captain Scott".
The Queen with John Matthew, the Discovery’s “Captain Scott”. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
The Queen stops at the Warzburg stand at the Dundee Expo 800 exhibition.
The Queen stops at the Warzburg stand at the Dundee Expo 800 exhibition. Picture by DCT Media, 1991.
The Queen on her visit to Abertay University.
The Queen visited Abertay University to explore the world of computer technology with Jessie Tech (left), Dr Ian Marshal, University Vice-Chancellor Bernard King and University Chancellor The Earl of Airlie. Picture by DCT Media, 1998.
The Queen meets a dance group at 'The Space' in The Scottish School Of Contemporary Dance, part of Dundee College, during her Golden Jubilee tour
Queen Elizabeth II meets a dance group at ‘The Space’ in The Scottish School Of Contemporary Dance, part of Dundee College, during her Golden Jubilee tour of the British Isles. Stefan Rousseau.
The Queen greets the public during the official re-opening of Baxter Park and pavilion in 2007
Queen Elizabeth II greets the public during the official re-opening of Baxter Park and pavilion in 2007.  The Victorian park is the creation of renowned park designer Sir Joseph Paxton, who also designed Crystal Palace. It was restored to its former glory and is the only complete Paxton park in Scotland. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Queen Elizabeth II with Professor Sue Black during a visit to the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science at Dundee University in 2016.
Queen Elizabeth II with Professor Sue Black during a visit to the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science at Dundee University in 2016. During the visit to the forensic laboratory, part of the Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification, they viewed various techniques such as facial reconstruction, fingerprinting and electrical fire investigation. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
In 2016, Queen Elizabeth II continued her tour of Dundee meeting apprentices during a visit to the training school and workshop at the Michelin tyre factory. Jane Barlow/PA Images.
The Queen officially opening Slessor Gardens in Dundee in 2016.
Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque as she officially opens the Slessor Gardens event space in Dundee on the sixth day of her visit to Scotland in 2016. Andrew Milligan/PA Images.
Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh appear on the balcony of Dundee City Chambers with the Lord Provost of Dundee Bob Duncan (left) and his wife Brenda Duncan (right) in 2016.
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh appear on the balcony of Dundee City Chambers with the Lord Provost of Dundee Bob Duncan (left) and his wife Brenda Duncan (right) in 2016. Jane Barlow/PA Images.

