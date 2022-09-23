Ellie Diamond: Dundee drag queen pays tribute to RuPaul co-star Cherry Valentine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ellie Diamond: Dundee drag queen pays tribute to RuPaul co-star Cherry Valentine

By Matteo Bell
September 23 2022, 5.40pm
Ellie Diamond and Cherry Valentine.
Ellie Diamond and Cherry Valentine.

Dundee drag queen Ellie Diamond has paid tribute to fellow RuPaul contestant Cherry Valentine following her death at the age of 28.

The pair appeared together on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which aired last year.

The family of Cherry – whose off-stage name was George Ward – announced the star’s death on Friday morning.

They described the death as a “profound shock” and asked for “patience and prayers” from fans.

Ellie Diamond: ‘Cherry will be missed’

Ellie opened up about her reaction to the death during the unveiling of her new exhibition at McManus Galleries on the same day.

She said: “I don’t really know how to say anything.

“It’s surreal that it happened to a sister of mine who we all really loved and looked to for a lot of light in dark times.

The stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two.

“She never didn’t have a smile on her face or a laugh coming out of that mouth – and her make-up was always stunning.

“Her costumes were always just so put together and so polished.

“She will be missed, absolutely.

“It’s something that we’re all still trying to figure out and come to terms with.”

Cherry Valentine.

Cherry came from a family of Travellers, and was born in the English town of Darlington.

She appeared alongside Ellie in the first two episodes before being sent home.

Ellie Diamond next to her McManus exhibit.

Dundonian Drag Race star passed on her best wishes to Cherry’s family and those who cared about her.

She said: “You need to just send love and hope and a sense that things will get better.

“It’s hard, it’s an unfortunate thing.

“We all experience it at one point in our life, whether it’s with our mum or our dad or our siblings or whoever, but it’s a shame that it had to happen.”

