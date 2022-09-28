Brian Cox to attend Homecoming ‘in conversation’ cinema celebration at Dundee Contemporary Arts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Brian Cox to attend Homecoming ‘in conversation’ cinema celebration at Dundee Contemporary Arts

By Michael Alexander
September 28 2022, 11.19am Updated: September 28 2022, 11.27am
Brian Cox
Brian Cox

Hollywood actor Brian Cox will attend the cinema at Dundee Contemporary Arts for a special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season.

The retrospective is already in full swing, with DCA showcasing Dundee-born Cox’s prolific and acclaimed cinematic career in screenings earlier this month of Manhunter and In Celebration.

Tickets will go on sale from Friday September 30 for upcoming gems Rob Roy, Red, Rushmore, Coriolanus, Believe and L.I.E.

On Saturday October 8, Cox will join the University of Dundee’s Dr Brian Hoyle for Brian Cox in Conversation.

The event will discuss his filmography, which spans over four decades and includes memorable roles in blockbuster titles including Zodiac, Troy and Braveheart, and work with auteur directors including Spike Jonze, Wes Anderson, David Fincher and many more.

He will also appear in the cinema to introduce a screening of Red, his revenge thriller from 2008.

Magnetic screen presence

Beth Bate, director of DCA, said: ““Born and bred in Dundee, Brian Cox is a magnetic screen presence and a talented storyteller, whose commitment to the craft of acting continues to inspire.

DCA director Beth Bate.

“We are proud to call him one of our own and delighted to have this long-overdue chance to celebrate his cinematic achievements in his home city.”

Dr Brian Hoyle, host of Brian Cox in Conversation, said: “Most actors care about creating characters who are sympathetic.

“Brian Cox cares about creating characters who are complex.

“Cast him as a monster and he will search for their humanity.

“Cast him as a hero, he will immediately look for their flaws. Brian Cox brings something special to each film he is in, whether he is in every scene or just one.”

How to get tickets

Brian Cox on Screen film season events will be open for booking from Friday September 30. Visit dca.org.uk, or call DCA Box Office on 01382 432 444.

Brian Cox interview: ‘My childhood in Dundee was extremely tough, but I didn’t realise how hard at the time’

Tags

Conversation

