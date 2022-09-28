Brian Cox to attend Homecoming ‘in conversation’ cinema celebration at Dundee Contemporary Arts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollywood actor Brian Cox will attend the cinema at Dundee Contemporary Arts for a special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season.

The retrospective is already in full swing, with DCA showcasing Dundee-born Cox’s prolific and acclaimed cinematic career in screenings earlier this month of Manhunter and In Celebration.

Tickets will go on sale from Friday September 30 for upcoming gems Rob Roy, Red, Rushmore, Coriolanus, Believe and L.I.E.

On Saturday October 8, Cox will join the University of Dundee’s Dr Brian Hoyle for Brian Cox in Conversation.

The event will discuss his filmography, which spans over four decades and includes memorable roles in blockbuster titles including Zodiac, Troy and Braveheart, and work with auteur directors including Spike Jonze, Wes Anderson, David Fincher and many more.

He will also appear in the cinema to introduce a screening of Red, his revenge thriller from 2008.

Magnetic screen presence

Beth Bate, director of DCA, said: ““Born and bred in Dundee, Brian Cox is a magnetic screen presence and a talented storyteller, whose commitment to the craft of acting continues to inspire.

“We are proud to call him one of our own and delighted to have this long-overdue chance to celebrate his cinematic achievements in his home city.”

Dr Brian Hoyle, host of Brian Cox in Conversation, said: “Most actors care about creating characters who are sympathetic.

“Brian Cox cares about creating characters who are complex.

“Cast him as a monster and he will search for their humanity.

“Cast him as a hero, he will immediately look for their flaws. Brian Cox brings something special to each film he is in, whether he is in every scene or just one.”

How to get tickets

Brian Cox on Screen film season events will be open for booking from Friday September 30. Visit dca.org.uk, or call DCA Box Office on 01382 432 444.