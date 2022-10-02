Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations marking Commonwealth Games glory By Poppy Watson October 2 2022, 3.01pm Updated: October 2 2022, 5.51pm 0 Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes… Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters 3 Motorist found guilty of causing cyclist's death in Fife crash Dundee cycle lane branded 'ridiculous' as cars block cyclists' path 18 Tay Road Bridge reopens after police incident Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest 6 High-value industrial power washer stolen from Dundee construction site Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late… Winston Churchill: Has his 'antagonism' with Dundee been misrepresented? 4 6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying… Most Read 1 Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party 2 Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill… 3 Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path 18 4 Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash 5 Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit 6 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St… 7 Man hit by car in Cowdenbeath taken to hospital with serious injuries 8 Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters 3 9 Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven… More from The Courier Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated Grace Petrie, the artist who connects Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on… Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne… Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes… Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party Editor's Picks Guy Hawksford obituary: ‘Hero’ Kinross High teacher who survived 2004 tsunami Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill fireworks display Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to ‘keep at it’ Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association’s regimental standard Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late mum Winston Churchill: Has his ‘antagonism’ with Dundee been misrepresented? ‘The plane shook the house’: Father’s St Andrews Home Guard role recalled by retired joiner