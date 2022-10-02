Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes drug test By Poppy Watson October 2 2022, 3.30pm Updated: October 2 2022, 9.11pm Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee star Eilish McColgan says her new 10km European record won’t be official until she passes a drug test on Sunday night. McColgan triumphed at the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow – with a time of 30 minutes and 18 seconds – just hours before a celebration in City Square to mark her Commonwealth Games exploits. And her return home, along with her departure for holiday on Monday, left her with a race against time to ratify the feat. ‘Bit of confusion’ The 31-year-old told The Courier: “We are still waiting to find out if we broke the European record. “There has been a bit of confusion. I have to go back tonight to be drug tested to tick that box. Eilish McColgan in action at Great Scottish Run. “If it is not a European record though it is still a British record. “I’m on holiday tomorrow so we can properly celebrate then. We’re doing a week in Seychelles and then a week in Egypt. “I’ve never been to either before so I’m looking forward to some relaxation and some sightseeing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Other sports Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on… Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes' welcome at City Square celebrations… Teenage Angus weightlifter Corey powers to Scotland debut after 'amazing' battle against weak bones Jocky Wilson said... Fife darts great became even bigger hit thanks to Top of… Dunhill Links: Old Course record of 61 matched before anticipated storm rolls in at… EVE MUIRHEAD: A lot of fun and no broken bones on TV hit A… EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 2 EVE MUIRHEAD: Mixed golf team events make even more sense after LIV Tour split… Neil Drysdale: I've never forgotten my first meeting with the teenage Ronnie O'Sullivan Andy Murray wants more Glasgow matches after winning first singles match in Scotland for… Most Read 1 Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party 2 Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations… 3 Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill… 4 Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path 18 5 Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash 6 Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit 7 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St… 8 Man hit by car in Cowdenbeath taken to hospital with serious injuries 9 Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters 4 10 Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven… More from The Courier Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated Grace Petrie, the artist who connects Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on… Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne… Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes' welcome at City Square celebrations… Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party Editor's Picks Guy Hawksford obituary: ‘Hero’ Kinross High teacher who survived 2004 tsunami Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations marking Commonwealth Games glory Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill fireworks display Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to ‘keep at it’ Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association’s regimental standard Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late mum Winston Churchill: Has his ‘antagonism’ with Dundee been misrepresented? ‘The plane shook the house’: Father’s St Andrews Home Guard role recalled by retired joiner