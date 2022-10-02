Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes drug test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes drug test

By Poppy Watson
October 2 2022, 3.30pm Updated: October 2 2022, 9.11pm
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.

Dundee star Eilish McColgan says her new 10km European record won’t be official until she passes a drug test on Sunday night.

McColgan triumphed at the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow – with a time of 30 minutes and 18 seconds – just hours before a celebration in City Square to mark her Commonwealth Games exploits.

And her return home, along with her departure for holiday on Monday, left her with a race against time to ratify the feat.

‘Bit of confusion’

The 31-year-old told The Courier: “We are still waiting to find out if we broke the European record.

“There has been a bit of confusion. I have to go back tonight to be drug tested to tick that box.

Eilish McColgan in action at Great Scottish Run.

“If it is not a European record though it is still a British record.

“I’m on holiday tomorrow so we can properly celebrate then. We’re doing a week in Seychelles and then a week in Egypt.

“I’ve never been to either before so I’m looking forward to some relaxation and some sightseeing.”

