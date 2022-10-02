Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes drug test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee star Eilish McColgan says her new 10km European record won’t be official until she passes a drug test on Sunday night.

McColgan triumphed at the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow – with a time of 30 minutes and 18 seconds – just hours before a celebration in City Square to mark her Commonwealth Games exploits.

And her return home, along with her departure for holiday on Monday, left her with a race against time to ratify the feat.

‘Bit of confusion’

The 31-year-old told The Courier: “We are still waiting to find out if we broke the European record.

“There has been a bit of confusion. I have to go back tonight to be drug tested to tick that box.

“If it is not a European record though it is still a British record.

“I’m on holiday tomorrow so we can properly celebrate then. We’re doing a week in Seychelles and then a week in Egypt.

“I’ve never been to either before so I’m looking forward to some relaxation and some sightseeing.”