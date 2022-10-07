‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police sergeant in Dundee has warned of the catastrophic consequences of shining lights into planes after four incidents in recent weeks.

Those responsible have been accused of showing a “total disregard for safety” after four reports of laser lights being shone into cockpits while planes were landing between August and October.

The most recent act on Wednesday has prompted police to issue a stark warning.

Sergeant Sean Petrie, of Lochee Police Station, said: “To shine a laser light at an aircraft is incredibly dangerous and whoever is responsible has shown a total disregard for safety.

“The outcome of this type of crime could be catastrophic.

“Anyone caught will face the consequences of their actions.

“I would urge anyone who witnesses a laser light being shone at an aircraft to contact police immediately.”

Four incidents of laser shining at Dundee airport between August and October

The incidents took place on:

Friday August 5

Monday September 12

Thursday September 15

Wednesday October 5

It comes after a laser pen was shone from Kirkcaldy into the cockpit of an aircraft as it landed in Edinburgh last month, putting hundreds of lives at risk.

Dundee pilot Liam Molloy previously told The Courier of the effects shining a laser at a cockpit.

He said: “It’s like suddenly switching on the lights in a dark room.

“It dazzles the pilot and it then takes 30 minutes for our eyes to adjust to the dark again.”