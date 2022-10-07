BBC searching Tayside and Fife for Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Does your house have what it takes to be Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year?

Producers of the hit BBC show are looking for people and properties to star in a Christmas special.

Judges Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale, and Michael Angus are scouring the country for the finest festive properties to appear in Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

Whether you’re giddy for garlands, fanatic about fairy lights, or bonkers for baubles, if you love decorating your home inside and out at the most wonderful time of the year, they want you to in touch for a chance to be crowned Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

Anyone who thinks their home could be crowned the show’s winner can apply to take part by emailing the link at the foot of this article.

Last year’s winner was Corvisel House – a beautiful Georgian villa in Dumfries and Galloway.

Its captivating and homely Christmas style beating off four other Christmas contenders. ‘Ryseholm’ in Beith, North Ayrshire, ‘Clydeshore’ in Dumbarton, ‘Casa Christmas’ in Aberdeen and ‘The Light House’ in Glasgow were also in the running.

Christmas winner

Last year’s winner, lawyer Anne Macdonald said: “It feels magical! It’s like the best Christmas present we could wish for and has brought lots of excitement to our lives.

“It’s brought back the giddy Christmas excitement that we used to feel as a child – although it does all rather surreal and Jonny and I keep asking each other “did this really happen?”

Sadly last year’s Christmas special didn’t feature any homes in Tayside and Fife. The producers are keen for people with beautiful homes in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife and Angus to put their properties forward.

Courier Country has featured more prominently in the main Scotland’s Home of the Year series, which runs each spring.

Among previous homes to have been showcased are a converted concrete water tank near Crail – which reached last year’s final – a retro home in Dunblane, and an amazing new house in St Andrews.

Anyone who wants to put their house forward to be Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year has until October 14. Filming will take place in late November.

Of the new Christmas show, judge Anna Campbell Jones said, ‘I’m especially interested in home-made and environmentally responsible Christmas joy!’

To put your home forward for Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year email scotlandshomes@iwcmedia.co.uk