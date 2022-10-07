St Johnstone urged to ‘ask questions’ of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen his side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone urged to ‘ask questions’ of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen his side

By Scott Lorimer
October 7 2022, 10.27pm
Callum Davidson is looking for a better defensive display from his side following the defeat to Kilmarnock.
Callum Davidson is looking for a better defensive display from his side following the defeat to Kilmarnock.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is calling on his side to put in a better defensive display if they have any hope of getting a result against Celtic on Saturday.

The Premiership champions visit McDiarmid Park for the lunchtime kick off.

Both sides tasted defeat in midweek with the Saints going down 2-1 in Kilmarnock, while Ange Postecoglou’s side slumped to a 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

 

Be it on the European stage or in Perth, Davidson expects tomorrow’s opponents to play in the same manner.

No surprises from Celtic

But he hopes his side will be able to take some inspiration from St Mirren, who managed to overcome a seemingly-unbeatable Celtic side last month.

To do that, Davidson is urging his side to start strongly and tighten up at the back with the Saints’ boss still irked by his side’s showing at Rugby Park.

“Celtic have been great, I have watched a lot of their games – the domestic ones and the European games,” he said.

“They play the same way, with a lot of tempo and energy so it’s going to be a tough game.

Celtic lost out 3-1 to RB Leipzig in midweek.
Celtic lost out 3-1 to RB Leipzig in midweek.

“You have to start well against them and do the basics well, or it will become a tough afternoon.

“We have to defend better than we did at Kilmarnock and ask questions of Celtic, force them into doing things they don’t want to do.

“You need Celtic to have a bit of an off-day as well.

“I watched the St Mirren game recently and they were fantastic.

“You see Rangers and Celtic in Europe, they have tough games, and all you can do is play the way you believe in and hopefully you get a result from that.”

St Johnstone team news

Davidson hopes to make a couple of changes for tomorrow’s game to freshen up his side after three fixtures in seven days.

However, he may be limited by the number of injuries to his squad.

The good news is that he is boosted by the return of Connor McLennan, while David Weatherspoon could get some minutes.

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone’s Connor McLennan is back and ready for selection.

“We are looking at changes because it’s three games in a week and it’s always the third one you have to look at,” he said.

“We have quite a big injury list so we will have to see who is fit and good to go.

“Dan Philips is back available so he will be involved, which is good news.

“And Tony Gallacher came through the game on Wednesday fine, it was good to get him back out there.

“David Wotherspoon was on the bench at Kilmarnock, it’s great to see him back and he will be involved again.

“Connor McLennan popped his shoulder against Dundee United and probably wasn’t ready to be on the bench, but we put him there for numbers.

“He was a couple of days away from being good to go, so he’s at full fitness now and ready for Celtic.”

