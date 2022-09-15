Aircraft with hundreds of passengers put at risk as laser shone into cockpit from Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A laser pen shone from Kirkcaldy into the cockpit of an aircraft as it landed in Edinburgh on Wednesday put hundreds of lives at risk, police say.

The plane was able to land safely, but officers investigating say the incident could have had “devastating consequences” for those on board.

The green laser pen is believed to have been pointed at the aircraft from the area around the Fife town’s Morrisons supermarket at around 2:30am.

Police are asking members of the public who may have information to come forward.

Police sergeant Judson Howie labelled the action “reckless” as he appealed for the public to report similar incidents.

‘Several hundred people’ put at risk

He said: “Following inquiries we are able to establish the laser pen was shone at the plane from somewhere near to Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.

“The plane had several hundred people on board and this reckless act could have had devastating consequences.

“Pilots can become temporarily blind at the most critical part of the flight while they are taking off and landing.

“If you know who was responsible, please contact Police Scotland on 101.

“If you see anyone shining a laser light at an aircraft, you should call 999 immediately and report it to the police.”

Call for stricter controls

Police chiefs previously called for stricter controls on the sale of laser pens, highlighting the huge amount of damage they can do.

In 2017 a laser was shone at a military aircraft flying above Perth.

In August last year an air ambulance carrying a sick child from Dundee to Edinburgh was forced to divert after a similar incident.