Aircraft with hundreds of passengers put at risk as laser shone into cockpit from Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Aircraft with hundreds of passengers put at risk as laser shone into cockpit from Kirkcaldy

By Matteo Bell
September 15 2022, 11.03am Updated: September 15 2022, 12.20pm
Morrisons in Kirkcaldy
It is believed the laser pen was shone from the area near to the Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.

A laser pen shone from Kirkcaldy into the cockpit of an aircraft as it landed in Edinburgh on Wednesday put hundreds of lives at risk, police say.

The plane was able to land safely, but officers investigating say the incident could have had “devastating consequences” for those on board.

The green laser pen is believed to have been pointed at the aircraft from the area around the Fife town’s Morrisons supermarket at around 2:30am.

Police are asking members of the public who may have information to come forward.

Edinburgh Airport
The plane was landing at Edinburgh Airport when a laser was shone into the cockpit from around Kirkcaldy.

Police sergeant Judson Howie labelled the action “reckless” as he appealed for the public to report similar incidents.

‘Several hundred people’ put at risk

He said: “Following inquiries we are able to establish the laser pen was shone at the plane from somewhere near to Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.

“The plane had several hundred people on board and this reckless act could have had devastating consequences.

“Pilots can become temporarily blind at the most critical part of the flight while they are taking off and landing.

“If you know who was responsible, please contact Police Scotland on 101.

“If you see anyone shining a laser light at an aircraft, you should call 999 immediately and report it to the police.”

Call for stricter controls

Police chiefs previously called for stricter controls on the sale of laser pens, highlighting the huge amount of damage they can do.

In 2017 a laser was shone at a military aircraft flying above Perth.

In August last year an air ambulance carrying a sick child from Dundee to Edinburgh was forced to divert after a similar incident.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

It is believed the laser pen was shone from the area near to the Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0
It is believed the laser pen was shone from the area near to the Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.
Major disturbance in Dunfermline as football fans clash in town centre
It is believed the laser pen was shone from the area near to the Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.
Fife world biking champ left devastated after £65,000 theft of competition bikes
0
It is believed the laser pen was shone from the area near to the Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 57, arrested after disturbance delays start of Fife Pride march in Kirkcaldy
It is believed the laser pen was shone from the area near to the Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.
Single-shoed umbrella dancer caused £1.7k damage to Dunfermline court in 'bizarre' incident
It is believed the laser pen was shone from the area near to the Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.
'I feel like I’ve won a competition to be on this particular bill', says…
0
It is believed the laser pen was shone from the area near to the Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.
Cupar Youth Cafe 20th anniversary: 20 Stories for 20 Years exhibition celebrates positive impact
0
Fife teenager Annabelle Greig
Fife teen urges Stagecoach to put 'community' ahead of cuts
0
It is believed the laser pen was shone from the area near to the Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.
HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it…
0
It is believed the laser pen was shone from the area near to the Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.
Queen's funeral: Who's on the guest list from Tayside and Fife?
0

More from The Courier

It is believed the laser pen was shone from the area near to the Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
It is believed the laser pen was shone from the area near to the Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
It is believed the laser pen was shone from the area near to the Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
It is believed the laser pen was shone from the area near to the Morrisons in Kirkcaldy.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0