New M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end of 2023 By Amie Flett October 10 2022, 2.19pm Updated: October 10 2022, 6.01pm 0 M&S are taking over the former DW sports in Gallagher Retail Park for their new superstore in Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee New artwork illuminates medieval Perth street in tribute to pioneering biologist ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts… Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI… EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI… Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers 2 Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance Heart Space: Popularity of free aerial yoga classes for kids is soaring in Dundee New KFC branch set to open at Asda Milton in Dundee Still Game's Sanjeev Kohli says Navid would be 'just as sarcastic' if he was… Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern Most Read 1 Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance 2 Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard 3 Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern 4 Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure 5 EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI… 6 Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland 7 St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff 8 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 5 9 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 3 More from The Courier New artwork illuminates medieval Perth street in tribute to pioneering biologist 5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but… Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts… Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI… Editor's Picks Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI all-weather craft cut ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts venues Council told to ‘come clean’ as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli says Navid would be ‘just as sarcastic’ if he was Dundonian Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid ‘Pure and utter hell’: Perth woman speaks for first time about abuse at Fornethy House How Peter Tobin’s murderous reign ended at High Court of Dundee