Dundee street finally reopens nine days after burst water main ripped it apart

A busy Dundee road has finally reopened more than a week after a burst water pipe ripped it apart.

Longhaugh Road has been closed since the fault on October 5.

It has now re-opened after repairs were carried out earlier this week.

Significant work

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “We are pleased to confirm that Longhaugh Road has now been reopened following reinstatement.

“Our team has been on site this week, working to return the road to its normal condition after significant road excavations occurred during recent repairs to a burst water main.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period of work and thank affected road users for their patience and understanding.”

Thousands were left without water

Nine and a half thousand people were left without water following the burst on Longhaugh Road near the junction of Pitkerro Road.

The rupture created a large hole in the road, causing a flood near the Iceland supermarket.

Earlier this week residents in the Whitfield and Fintry areas of Dundee were asked to store water ahead of repairs to the burst pipe.