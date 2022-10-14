Dundee street finally reopens nine days after burst water main ripped it apart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee street finally reopens nine days after burst water main ripped it apart

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 14 2022, 4.27pm Updated: October 14 2022, 6.27pm
Longhaugh Road in Dundee has been re-opened. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee has been re-opened. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

A busy Dundee road has finally reopened more than a week after a burst water pipe ripped it apart.

Longhaugh Road has been closed since the fault on October 5.

It has now re-opened after repairs were carried out earlier this week.

Significant work

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “We are pleased to confirm that Longhaugh Road has now been reopened following reinstatement.

The damage to Longhaugh Road.

“Our team has been on site this week, working to return the road to its normal condition after significant road excavations occurred during recent repairs to a burst water main.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period of work and thank affected road users for their patience and understanding.”

Thousands were left without water

Nine and a half thousand people were left without water following the burst on Longhaugh Road near the junction of Pitkerro Road.

Flooding at Longhaugh Road.

The rupture created a large hole in the road, causing a flood near the Iceland supermarket.

Earlier this week residents in the Whitfield and Fintry areas of Dundee were asked to store water ahead of repairs to the burst pipe.

