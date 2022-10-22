Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for help in tracing the driver who left the scene after colliding with a cyclist in a Dundee supermarket car park.

The incident occurred at the Aldi supermarket on Myrekirk Road shortly before 4pm on Friday.

Officers investigating say the driver of a blue Toyota vehicle left the scene.

It’s understood the cyclist was uninjured in the crash but the bicycle was badly damaged as a result of the collision.

Now police are appealing for witnesses and have urged anyone who witnessed the incident at the Aldi store at 3.55pm to come forward.

A blue Toyota car was involved in a collision with a 16 year old cyclist in the car park at Aldi, Myrekirk Rd, Dundee, about 3:55pm on Fri 21st Oct. Cyclist unhurt but bike badly damaged. Driver left without giving details. Any info, call 101, ref incident 2357 of 21st Oct pic.twitter.com/1pZ7djco2I — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) October 22, 2022

They are also keen to trace the driver of the car who left without giving details.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident reference 2357 of October 21.