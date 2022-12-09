What’s On: Let it snow with family fun at Dundee Science Centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We all hanker after a sprinkling of the white stuff at Christmas time and if your little people love the snow Dundee Science Centre is the place to go.

Visitors to the centre this weekend and next can get involved in making some fake snow and fizzing snowmen and even get the festive lights twinkling with the help of a humble potato.

Christmas fun will include the chance to meet The Grinch and receive a gift.

Christmas crafts

The staff at the centre will also be running a great range of festive crafting ‘make and take’ sessions, with the chance to make fun festive keepsakes including fingerprint baubles and snowball catapults, which are bound to be a favourite with any budding menaces!

Younger children will love the chance to gather for story time and go on a gingerbread trail around the centre.

You can also make a well-wishing gift tag for one of the festive forensic science kits that are being distributed to some of the city’s most deserving families and are funded by the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science at the University of Dundee and the Royal Institution.

Winter Wonders at Dundee Science Centre, December 10 and 11, 17 and 18. Tickets cost Tickets are £10 per child (free for children two years and under) and £4.50 for adults.