Newport waterfront bar Boat Brae reopens five months after fire

Popular Newport bar Boat Brae has reopened almost five months after a fire left the building gutted.

The Fife riverside spot has only opened its bar area for the time being with the upstairs restaurant still shut.

It posted messages on its social media pages on Wednesday announcing the news it was opening at 3pm.

The post said staff are “delighted to be reopening our bar doors”, adding new food and drink menus are on offer.

Damaged washing machine left outside premises

Its owners, Alan, Moira and Fiona Beaton, were forced to close the business in July after a fire on the ground floor in the early hours of the morning.

Three fire appliances dealt with the fire and subsequent heat spots for around five hours.

Items could be seen outside the front of the restaurant, located on the south side of the River Tay, including a badly damaged washing machine.

The owners have been reluctant to speak on the closure ever since but promised to reopen “as soon as possible” and thanked customers for their patience.

The business did however hint at plans to reopen soon when it began recruiting for new staff members in November, including for servers and a head chef.

Newport Pier Buildings ‘massive’ part of town’s history

The units were previously The Newport Pier Buildings but were transformed into one of the area’s most picturesque dining spots in 2019.

It was described as a “massive part of Newport’s history” by a community group when it opened who said they were “thrilled” to see its “reincarnation”.

The Victorian structure, built in 1878, gradually slipped into a state of disrepair after the final ferry departed the Tayside town in 1966, having previously been home to a parade of seven popular shops.

The site spent many years as a research centre before closing down in the late 1990s, after which its condition worsened.