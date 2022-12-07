Acclaimed London designer moves production to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As an acclaimed London-based designer selling thousands of high-end products a year, Donna Wilson could have set up her manufacturing facility anywhere in the world. She chose Dundee.

Donna has run a successful business for almost 20 years, specialising in knitwear. Top products are £200 lambswool jumpers and scarves as well as ceramics for the home.

But her best sellers are her unique knitted creatures – everything from £228 Gerry Giraffe to £35 Hilary Hedgehog.

During lockdown she decided taking her business to the next level would require her own manufacturing facility.

Why Donna Wilson set up Dundee factory

Donna had no ties to Dundee, though having grown up near Banff, she was keen to set up in Scotland.

She still has her main studio in London but she now has seven members of staff in West Hendersons Wynd, producing the knitted fabric for her range of products.

Donna said: “Having my own facility means I have more control over what I am producing and how it’s done. Dundee has been great.

“I’ve worked with a few different manufacturers in Scotland over the years.

“Lockdown made me rethink everything. I thought I wanted to take the next step.

“I always thought about having my own knit factory but never having the guts to do it. Lockdown gave me a bit of a push – it’s now or never.

“I had a couple of friends that worked for me in the past in London and they were based in Dundee. I knew I could trust them to run it.”

V&A Dundee collaboration

Donna has been welcomed to the city, recently producing a jam, jute and journalism jumper in collaboration with V&A Dundee and taking on student interns.

The Dundee facility, called Knit Shop Scotland, also helps people starting out in fashion, by producing samples and low run numbers for other designers.

She is hoping to grow her business by taking on more business commissions after a successful project for Glenmorangie whisky.

Donna, who has more than 100,000 followers on social media, is also not ruling out moving to larger premises in Dundee.

“I do have ambitions of growing a bit but I’m also mindful that I don’t want to overexpose and put my stamp on everything,” she said.

“I like that we’re unusual, original and unique and you have to find us a bit. We want to be viable but retain the cult appeal.”

Creatures with cult appeal

Her creatures have become sought after all over the world – with lots of exports to Asia and North America.

Priced at a higher point than mass produced toys, Donna describes them as collectables and hopes people will keep them forever.

“Some kids love them and some kids are terrified of them,” she laughs.

“It still amazes me that the knitted creatures is what I’ve make my business on.

“They’ve become a collectable, almost a cult thing. I’m hoping to see them on Antiques Roadshow one day!

“When I think how much time and cost goes into them I don’t think the prices are too bad.

“They are almost like a bit of art. I hope people keep them forever and we offer a mending service as well.”

Donna Wilson’s top tip

How do you build a creative business and balance the art with the commerce?

Pricing is important. One of the words of wisdom from my dad, who was a farmer, was always make sure you sell your product for more than it costs to make them. It’s obvious, but I’ve realised that a lot of the time if you add in the cost of your time, a product is just not viable. There are enough people out there who like handmade items rather than just getting something off the shelf that’s mass produced and cheap. Also, if you love what you do it will come across. Passion you put in will pay back eventually.