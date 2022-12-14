Xplore and Stagecoach publish festive bus timetables in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Festive bus timetables from Stagecoach and Xplore have been released outlining services for Tayside and Fife.

Changes to the usual timetable mean some buses will run reduced services and end earlier than usual.

No buses will run on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but services will be available throughout the rest of the festive period.

Find out how the buses will be affected in your area:

Xplore Dundee timetable

Christmas Eve

Xplore will also run a regular Saturday timetable for most buses, with services finishing early.

However, services 2, 6 and 22 will not be running on Christmas Eve.

Boxing Day

A Sunday timetable will be in place for some buses on Boxing Day, however most services will end at 8pm.

Xplore services 2, 6, 23, 57A, and 59 will not run.

December 27-30

A mixture of Saturday and normal services are scheduled during these dates.

Buses on Saturday timetables will run extra morning services for commuters.

Services 57A and 59 will not run.

New Year’s Eve

Xplore will run a reduced Saturday timetable, however the 2, 6 and 23 are not running.

Bus services that are running will terminate early.

January 2

Most Xplore buses will be running on a reduced Sunday timetable with services winding down after 8pm.

The 2, 6, 23, 57A and 59 are not running.

January 3 and 4

The majority of services will be on a Saturday timetable, with a small number running as normal.

Routes running a Saturday timetable will provide extra morning buses.

Numbers 57A and 59 will not run on these dates.

Full details of the Xplore timetable is available online.

Dundee and Angus Stagecoach timetable

Christmas Eve

Stagecoach will run a regular Saturday service until evening.

A reduced service starts at 9pm.

Boxing Day

All Stagecoach buses will run a Sunday service.

December 27-30

Stagecoach buses will run a school holiday timetable.

New Year’s Eve

A Saturday timetable will run until evening, with most services terminating after 8pm.

Any bus running to Edinburgh may be subject to further changes due to Hogmanay celebrations.

January 2

All Stagecoach services will operate a Sunday timetable.

January 3 and 4

Normal services will be resumed.

Perthshire and Fife Stagecoach timetable

Christmas Eve

A Saturday timetable until evening but services will end early. The reduced timetables begins at 8pm.

Boxing Day and January 2

A special timetable has been set up for some Stagecoach buses in Perthshire and Fife.

Routes connecting Fife to major cities, including Dundee, Perth, Glasgow and Edinburgh will all be affected.

December 27-30

A full Saturday timetable will be put in place for Fife during these dates, except the N99 which only runs on the night of December 30.

Perth and Kinross buses will be run on a school holiday timetable, with the X56 running on a Saturday schedule.

January 3 and 4

As the new year begins, a normal timetable will be back in place.

Inter city Stagecoach services out of Perth will also be affected, with full details available online.