Dundee butchers delivers hundreds of meat packs to locals after being gifted free pigs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee butchers delivers hundreds of meat packs to locals after being gifted free pigs

By Jake Keith
December 15 2022, 2.53pm Updated: December 15 2022, 2.53pm
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.

A Dundee butchers has supplied hundreds of meat packs to people struggling this Christmas after being gifted free pigs.

Scott Brothers received the five animals from a small family farm north of Glasgow.

The owners, Gillian Mackay & David Campbell, are stepping away from the industry and say they are delighted to hear the meat will go to households in need.

Free burgers delivered to hundreds

Andrew Jarron alongside a larder volunteer.

Staff at the city butchers have been busy turning them into sausages, burgers, and mince before delivering 750 packs to local larders this week.

Co-owner Scott Jarron said: “People in the city have supported our business since we opened in 1935 so we just like to make sure if we’re doing anything for others, it’s on our doorstep.

“The opportunity was there and I spoke to all the butchers in the factory and just said we’re looking to push this through.

“Helping out is the right thing for us to do and we always try to do things like this each year.

“Our staff all have a charitable focus and nobody has any issues doing extra work like that.

“The larders were all delighted to receive the produce and we think it gives a good spread across Dundee.”

Co-owners Scott, right, and George Jarron.

Ardunan Farm in Strathblane, Stirlingshire, had informed the Scottish Craft Butchers Association that they were keen to give away the animals.

Scott Brothers then collected them and covered the cost for the slaughter and delivery.

Food larders helping community

They were then packed up and delivered to community larders at; Strathmartine; the Hilltown; Lochee; Menzieshill; Fairfield; the Boomerang Project and the Roundhouse Community Kitchen.

Food at larders is available for free or at a fraction of the usual price and many are seeing a huge spike in demand in the city.

Gillian Mackay and David Campbell, having created the farm in 2007, made the decision to wind the business down in recent months due to ill health.

We would like to say a massive thank you to Scott Brothers Butchers for this donation of meat.

Posted by Lochee Community Larder SCIO on Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Gillian said: “Covid has recently darkened our doorstep and forced us to scale things down and recover; this also created an urgency to dispose of our livestock.

“We are delighted to be able to gift our last five pigs to the amazing team at Scott Brothers Butchers who will invest their time and resources into turning them into sausages, burgers and mince to be donated to food larders around Dundee.

“We are so pleased that our farming journey is ending in such a positive way and is some small help to people during these difficult times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
Dundee council evictions fall despite rise in unpaid rent
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Staff member Andrew Jarron delivers some of the packs to a local larder.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented