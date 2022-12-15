Dundee butchers delivers hundreds of meat packs to locals after being gifted free pigs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee butchers has supplied hundreds of meat packs to people struggling this Christmas after being gifted free pigs.

Scott Brothers received the five animals from a small family farm north of Glasgow.

The owners, Gillian Mackay & David Campbell, are stepping away from the industry and say they are delighted to hear the meat will go to households in need.

Free burgers delivered to hundreds

Staff at the city butchers have been busy turning them into sausages, burgers, and mince before delivering 750 packs to local larders this week.

Co-owner Scott Jarron said: “People in the city have supported our business since we opened in 1935 so we just like to make sure if we’re doing anything for others, it’s on our doorstep.

“The opportunity was there and I spoke to all the butchers in the factory and just said we’re looking to push this through.

“Helping out is the right thing for us to do and we always try to do things like this each year.

“Our staff all have a charitable focus and nobody has any issues doing extra work like that.

“The larders were all delighted to receive the produce and we think it gives a good spread across Dundee.”

Ardunan Farm in Strathblane, Stirlingshire, had informed the Scottish Craft Butchers Association that they were keen to give away the animals.

Scott Brothers then collected them and covered the cost for the slaughter and delivery.

Food larders helping community

They were then packed up and delivered to community larders at; Strathmartine; the Hilltown; Lochee; Menzieshill; Fairfield; the Boomerang Project and the Roundhouse Community Kitchen.

Food at larders is available for free or at a fraction of the usual price and many are seeing a huge spike in demand in the city.

Gillian Mackay and David Campbell, having created the farm in 2007, made the decision to wind the business down in recent months due to ill health.

We would like to say a massive thank you to Scott Brothers Butchers for this donation of meat. Posted by Lochee Community Larder SCIO on Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Gillian said: “Covid has recently darkened our doorstep and forced us to scale things down and recover; this also created an urgency to dispose of our livestock.

“We are delighted to be able to gift our last five pigs to the amazing team at Scott Brothers Butchers who will invest their time and resources into turning them into sausages, burgers and mince to be donated to food larders around Dundee.

“We are so pleased that our farming journey is ending in such a positive way and is some small help to people during these difficult times.”