Dundee community larder needs £40,000 for Christmas food packages as demand soars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee charity faces a £40,000 bill to feed people over Christmas as demand for food packages has soared.

Stock is already running low at Fairfield Community Sports Hub larder, which is now feeding 800 people every week – double that of just seven months ago.

Volunteers are working round the clock to prepare and deliver food packages before Christmas.

Larder director Jim Sorrie thinks the food required to feed everyone who has approached the group, as well as some presents, will cost £40,000.

Jim who started the larder at the Drumgeith Pavilion in 2020, said: “Many more families than ever before are turning to us for help.

“Last year we ended up spending around £20,000 at Christmas to help out struggling families.

“This year we have calculated it’s going to cost around £40,000 to supply what’s needed.

“Volunteers regularly deliver food parcels and many come away in tears at what they are seeing – people are really struggling and suffering.”

But stock is already running low with volunteers out most days delivering to families in need some on top of full time jobs.

More people than ever are also attending the larder on the two days a week it is open.

The charity is surviving on public donations, as well as grants from Dundee City Council, Northwood Trust and national bodies, but it has not yet raised the £40,000 needed for Christmas.

As well as supplying families with Christmas food hampers the group is also collecting donations of toys for children.

They will be delivering food and gifts in the week leading up to Christmas with their biggest delivery day scheduled for December 23.

Jim said: “There are children who will receive very little this Christmas and we want to make sure that we do as much as we can.

“We have already collected around 400 selection boxes and we have been wrapping toys to give to children.

“However, the truth is we are going to need more if we are going to ensure that we can feed those people turning to us for help.”

To make a donation or seek help, contact the larder’s Facebook page.