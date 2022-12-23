Plans for 130 new homes at fire-hit former Hilltown Market revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a huge new housing development at the fire-hit former Hilltown market in Dundee have been revealed.

An application for a building warrant has been made after plans were approved for over 100 new homes on the former indoor market site on the city’s Main Street.

The initial pre-application notice was approved by councillors in July following a community consultation.

Plans include the development of 110 apartments, nine houses, 12 colony flats and four retail units.

The total value of the work – which is being proposed by housing firm Springfield Properties – has been estimated at around £14.5 million.

The plans outlined in the building warrant cover the first stages of building work – including the development of the foundations, underbuild and drainage for the site.

Developers will likely return to the council for a further building warrant once that initial work is complete.

The Hilltown market was destroyed in a blaze in 2018 and was demolished the following year after being deemed beyond repair.

There were previous plans to turn the site into a leisure park with a bowling alley, bar, soft play area and restaurant.

Despite winning approval, Sigma Property Holdings, who submitted the plans, fell into administration just one day before the project was green lit.

Plans to ‘transform’ vacant site

Managing director of Springfield Partnerships, Tom Leggeat, previously told The Courier the housing development would “transform a vacant brownfield site in the heart of Dundee”.

He said the design would include a large area of open green space with walking and cycle routes connecting it to the wider area.

Springfield Properties have been approached for comment regarding the latest plans.