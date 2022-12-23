How ordinary people in Dundee have changed the law – and you can too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

How ordinary people in Dundee have changed the law – and you can too

By Rachel Amery
December 23 2022, 11.45am Updated: December 23 2022, 12.23pm
Amanda Kopel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Amanda Kopel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Holyrood can appear distant to communities beyond the central belt but campaigners like Amanda Kopel prove ordinary people can use the Scottish Parliament to make big changes for the whole country.

Amanda famously won support for Frank’s Law, named after her husband, the former Dundee United player Frank Kopel.

Her use of the petitions system at parliament means people under 65 can get free personal care.

But she’s not the only person from the region who convinced MSPs to make a difference.

For this special look at how the public can use parliament, we spoke to Amanda and to a Monifieth man who was able to make vital changes to building regulations after his young daughter died.

We also spoke to the woman who oversees parliamentary business – presiding officer Alison Johnstone – and heard commitments to make parliament more open to the public.

Alan Masterton: Protecting children

Alan Masterton lost his four-year-old daughter Nicole in 1999 after she received third-degree burns from a small bonfire in their back garden.

Mr Masterton, who works as a lawyer in Monifieth, said his daughter and her brother had been outside playing while they burned some rubbish when her woolly cardigan caught fire.

He said: “It only took three seconds – she walked past the fire a good distance away but the wind changed direction and caught her jumper.”

Nicole was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and then onto Edinburgh Sick Kids where she underwent 100 hours of surgery and had to be placed in an induced coma.

I feel like we have prevented a few thousand kids from suffering.

– Alan Masterton

But 60 days later one of her skin grafts got infected and she died.

The dreadful experience led him to start the Scottish Burned Children’s Club for victims and their families.

The charity, which runs outward bound camps and awareness campaigns, soon realised 80% of children they were seeing had “horrific” hot water injuries.

Alan Masterton, sitting in front of a portrait of his daughter Nicole. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He wanted to prevent other families going through the same heartache and asked for special valves to be fitted to hot water taps to prevent boiling hot water being poured into baths and sinks.

Mr Masterton made a mock-up of this type of valve and took it to Holyrood to try and convince MSPs to make the change.

He brought along one of the children from his club to help state his case.

Third degree burns

Mr Masterton said: “He had been in the bath with his sister and their mum went out to get a towel from the hall.

“His sister turned on the hot tap and that resulted in massive third-degree burns to his chest.

“He was only about seven months old when that happened and when we went to parliament he was 16, but all through his life he had needed various skin grafts and operations.

“If you look at the amount spent on this young lad, all of the injury work cost over £1.5 million over 15 years.”

Alan Masterton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

His petition was a success and it has been a regulation for new build houses and extensions to have these valves fitted in Scotland since 2006.

Mr Masterton said: “I feel like we have prevented a few thousand kids from suffering this kind of horrific injury – in a quiet moment I like to think about how many kids this has protected.”

Amanda Kopel: Frank’s Law

When former Dundee United footballer Frank Kopel was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 59, his wife Amanda found he was not entitled to free personal care because he was too young.

I was petrified, to me these were people you only ever saw on TV or in the newspapers.

– Amanda Kopel

She spent years campaigning to get this changed.

Ms Kopel said it was “Hell on earth” to watch her husband deteriorate with dementia.

Amanda Kopel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She said: “I still remember the day we got his diagnosis – he said, ‘it is not the end of the world’.

“I said ‘no, but it is the end of our world’.

“We were only 8 and 10 when we first met.”

Amanda and Frank Kopel, pictured in 2013. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

‘I was petrified’

By the age of 62 Frank had become doubly incontinent and his wife discovered she was not able to get pads for him on a prescription because he was too young.

That’s when her campaign to get the law changed started.

When Ms Kopel was first invited to speak at the parliament’s petitions committee, she said she was really nervous: “I thought because I am just an ordinary person, there is no way I could even start doing something like that.

“I was petrified, to me these were people you only ever saw on TV or in the newspapers.”

Amanda Kopel, pictured with MSPs at the Scottish Parliament. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

After her first appearance at Holyrood she said she realised that while she had things to learn from the MSPs, they had things to learn from her too.

She said: “I found even people I thought might understand a bit more actually had very little understanding of a young person with dementia.”

Although she was able to get the law changed it was too late for her husband Frank – he died in 2014 a year after her campaign started.

When she heard the news her proposals were going to be introduced in 2019, she kissed a photograph of him that she keeps by her side.

Frank and Amanda Kopel. Image supplied.

Success ‘fills my heart with joy’

Despite finding some problems with how the law has been implemented, Ms Kopel said she is pleased her campaigning has had a positive impact.

She said: “There are now a lot of people who are getting it and that fills my heart with joy.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented