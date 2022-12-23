ALISON JOHNSTONE: Scottish Parliament petitions give you a ‘direct line’ to democracy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ALISON JOHNSTONE: Scottish Parliament petitions give you a ‘direct line’ to democracy

By Alison Johnstone, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament
December 23 2022, 11.45am Updated: December 23 2022, 11.58am
Alison Johnstone is Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament. Image: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire.
Alison Johnstone is Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament. Image: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire.

The Scottish Parliament’s public petitions system has allowed individuals, communities and groups campaigning for a change a direct line into the heart of Scotland’s democracy.

In keeping with the founding principles of the Scottish Parliament; accountability, open and encouraged participation, power sharing and equal opportunities, the parliament has received thousands of petitions over the last 23 years from every corner of Scotland.

Reflecting on the impact of some of those petitions demonstrates the potential of the parliament’s petition process as well as the benefits of increased public participation in all aspects of our work.

Whilst not every petition will lead to a change in policy, those successful can be incredibly meaningful.

This inquiry is critical to shaping the way the Scottish Parliament connects with people.

– Alison Johnstone.

In 2007 Walter Baxter successfully petitioned the parliament, objecting to the merging of specialist care for people suffering a brain haemorrhage which would have seen people having to travel south for life-saving treatment.

He said the success of his petition gave him “a bit of belief in the whole system”.

SNP Labour Conservatives manifestos
Petitions are heard at the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh. Image: Shutterstock

And earlier this year, Callum Isted, who was just 7 at the time, made Holyrood history by bringing his campaign for reusable bottles for all pupils to the Scottish Parliament as our youngest petitioner ever.

These petitions demonstrate the strengths of Scotland’s system.

READ MORE: How ordinary people in Dundee have changed the law

Any person or organisation can submit a petition – you do not have to be a certain age or even live in Scotland.

A petition only needs one name behind it, that of the petitioner themselves to be considered.

‘We want to hear from you’

Whilst petitions provide one route into driving change, the Scottish Parliament needs to continue to ensure that we do all we can to engage with the people of Scotland.

That’s why I’ve been closely following the citizen participation and public petitions committee inquiry into public participation, which is being led by Jackson Carlaw MSP as convener.

This inquiry is critical to shaping the way the Scottish Parliament connects with people across Scotland, and in particular, those groups and communities we know right now that we don’t hear enough from when making new policy and laws.

We want to hear from you.

If you have a burning issue, that could be a petition, or if you want to find out more about the public participation inquiry and share your views on how we can improve, visit parliament.scot to get in touch.

Alison Johnstone is Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.

