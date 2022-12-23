7 top takeaways open in Dundee on Boxing Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
7 top takeaways open in Dundee on Boxing Day

If you're looking for something other than leftover Christmas dinner to enjoy on Boxing Day and don't quite fancy rustling up something yourself, then a takeaway is just the ticket.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 23 2022, 11.45am Updated: December 24 2022, 4.15pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Spanakopita pie with spinach, onion and feta from Andreou's Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
After a full day of cooking, eating and cleaning up on Christmas Day, there’s nothing like getting out on Boxing Day morning for a refreshing walk, to then slouch on the couch for the rest of the day watching festive movies.

But where is open? And which takeaway should you order from?

I’ve rounded up some of the Food and Drink Team’s favourites to make life easier for you. Enjoy!

Mandarin Garden

In the mood for Chinese cuisine? Then Mandarin Garden is worth checking out.

Specialising in a Peking, Cantonese and Szechuan offering, this restaurant on South Tay Street offers an authentic taste of the East.

The family run business serves up all your classic favourites to their recommended specials, meaning there is plenty to choose from and try.

Why not pick something different to your usual order?

Address:  40-44 South Tay Street, Dundee DD1 1PF

Website: www.mandaringarden.co.uk

Prawn, Pork & Chicken with Ho Fun Noodles in Black Bean Sauce

Posted by Mandarin Garden on Friday, 17 July 2020

Khan Tandoori

This takeaway offers up a wide variety of dishes for hungry customers to enjoy.

From pizzas to curries, to burgers, calzones, kebabs and more, Khan Tandoori is a great place if you’re not entirely sure what you fancy and are looking for plenty of inspiration.

Offering munchie boxes (boxes packed with a selection of food), too, if you’re really undecided then it is worth giving one of them a go.

Address: 200 Clepington Road, Dundee DD3 8BG

Website: www.khantandoori.hungrrr.co.uk

Posted by Khan Tandoori on Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Andreou’s

For a fix of gyros, souvlaki or Greek-inspired burgers, Andreou’s is a safe bet.

The sister business of Andreou’s Bistro in Arbroath, the Nethergate taverna serves up a similar Greek and Middle Eastern offering inspired by Cyprus.

It even has a Boxing Day offer, kids under 12 eat free in the restaurant and you get 10% off your bill if you collect your order from either of the venues.

Address: 118 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EH

Website: www.facebook.com/andreousdundee

Bombay Joe’s

Serving up Punjabi cuisine since 1999, Bombay Joe’s has become a Broughty Ferry and Dundee staple.

With a wide range of dishes, agra taj, golmaal, nashidar and vindaloo to mention a few, there’s plenty of choice. You can even finish the meal with a Nutella naan!

Last year, the restaurant won the Scottish Curry Award for Best in Dundee. Why not put it to the test and see if you agree?

Bombay Joe’s delivers throughout Dundee and the outlying areas.

Address: 44 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry DD5 2BJ

Website: bombayjoe.com

Posted by Bombay Joes Punjabi Cuisine on Friday, 14 February 2020

China China

This Perth takeaway is doing a special evening in Dundee on Boxing Day.

Serving traditional dishes with Cantonese, Pekingese and Thai influences tweaked with a contemporary twist, the China China team will be at Dundee Technology Park from 5pm.

The menu includes roast duck szechuan, crispy king prawn kung po, chicken satay and China China’s special chow mein.

Self-proclaimed “chop suey guru” Pete Chan and his team are already taking orders for Boxing Day on their Facebook page.

Address: Explorer Rd, Dundee DD2 1TY / 9-11 St Leonards Bridge, Perth, PH2 0DR

Website: chinachinaperth.co.uk

food shortages
Pete Chan, owner of China China in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Charlie Khan’s

This Indian takeaway and grill house offers a wide menu packed with dishes including pizzas, burgers, kebabs and wraps.

The Charleston Drive establishment offers delivery up to six miles, meaning you can stay in your Christmas pyjamas and have dinner delivered.

What about some pakoras to start, a chef’s special curry or a biryani and some chapati on the side?

Address: 93 Charleston Drive, Dundee DD2 2HB

Website: charliekhans.co.uk

Fresh Seek Kebab, Lamb Chops, Lamb Tikka, Chicken Kebab, Chicken Tikka

Posted by Charlie Khans on Monday, 27 November 2017

Rishi’s

As well as being open for Christmas bookings, the South Indian restaurant offers a good old Boxing Day takeaway.

House specials include butter chicken dopiaza, vegetable kothu parotta and masala dosa.

There is also a range of classic curries, vegetarian curries, seafood and clay oven specialties.

And you can finish the meal off with Rishi’s trio Assiette, a dessert with kesari, carrot halwa and gulab jamun.

Address: 11 Hawkhill, Dundee DD1 5DL

Website: rishis.uk/dundee

Many would say Monday's are the worst day of the week, but with some pakora in the mix, we would beg to differ 😍Book…

Posted by Rishi's Indian Aroma Dundee on Monday, 1 August 2022

Editor's Picks

Most Commented