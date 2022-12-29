Hunt for driver of car who ‘followed’ van before Dundee crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for the driver of a car who “followed” a van before it crashed in Dundee.

The white Citroen van was involved in two collisions on Tuesday afternoon in quick succession.

The first incident happened at Kingsway West Retail Park, when the van and a red SUV-type vehicle collided.

At around 4.45pm, police were then called to a crash between the same van and a black Ford Fiesta on Clepington Road.

It happened at the junction with Strathmartine Road, with the van eventually coming to a stop near Caird Avenue.

Officers now want to trace the driver of the red car involved in the first incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The red car followed the van along Clepington Road, before making off.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the red vehicle involved, and officers are appealing to any witnesses to these two incidents or anyone with information to contact them.

“They are also keen to obtain any dashcam from drivers on these roads around the time of the crash.

“Information can be passed to officers through 101 with reference number 2419 of December 27.”