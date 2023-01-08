Dundee’s Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure

By Laura Devlin
January 8 2023, 10.03am Updated: January 9 2023, 6.09am
Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Riverside Recycling Centre in Dundee has re-opened after being closed due to flooding.

The facility shut on Friday December 30 – having only re-opened to the public the day before after another closure.

Locals had been told to use Baldovie Recycling Centre – seven miles away – in the meantime.

However, Dundee City Council (DCC) had urged people only to visit the Baldovie facility for “essential reasons” due to ” lengthy traffic queuing and delays” caused by high demand.

Council apologises for ‘any inconvenience caused’

Posting on social media, the local authority confirmed the centre was now fully re-open to the public.

In a statement on Facebook, DCC said: “Riverside Recycling Centre has re-opened today (Sunday December 8) following its recent closure.

“The centre is open until 4.15pm, with last entry at 4pm.

“Apologies for any inconvenience that has been caused.”

Riverside recycling centre, which had been closed due to flooding. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Riverside recycling centre had been closed due to flooding. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The Riverside Recycling Centre has been consistently hit by flooding, leading to multiple closures in recent months.

The centre was closed for 11 days in November after heavy rain – leading to calls for a long-term solution to the issue.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End, is one of several local politicians who has campaigned for better drainage at the site in the past.

He has been working with the council in recent weeks to help resolve the issue.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Speaking in December, he said: “There’s been a series of closures of the recycling centre at Riverside in the recent past.

“Following the flooding incident in November and numerous concerns from constituents about this, we sought assurances from the council’s environment management that steps were being taken to tackle the issue.”

According to the councillor, the city council has since confirmed it will implement “further mitigations” for flooding at the Riverside recycling centre “as quickly as possible”.

These will include:

  • Existing drainage runs
  • Flood alleviation pumps
  • The flood emergency plan

Work carried out at Riverside facility

A council spokesperson previously said: “Work has been carried out at the site to help improve drainage at the Riverside recycling centre, however in the event of consistent and heavy snow or rain there can be the requirement to close the site in order to clear standing water.

“Our staff are working hard to reopen the Riverside recycling centre site for members of the public to dispose of their items, but in the meantime residents are asked to use the Baldovie recycling centre.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
The level crossing on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Key Broughty Ferry road set for three separate roadworks closures
Riverside Recycling Centre has been hit by flooding several times. Image: Paul Reid
Calls for action as Dundee's Riverside Recycling Centre shut for more than a month…
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city
The car was taken from an address on Findhorn Place in Fintry. Image: Google Maps.
Police investigating theft of 'high-performance' sports car from Dundee home
As the Caird Hall marks 100 years, we look back at some of the big gigs performed there - Elton John, The Beatles and David Bowie are among them.
Caird Hall: From Elton John to The Beatles and AC/DC, what gigs did you…
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year
2

Most Read

1
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
2
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
3
Dana Cooper appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes
4
The car was taken from an address on Findhorn Place in Fintry. Image: Google Maps.
Police investigating theft of ‘high-performance’ sports car from Dundee home
5
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
4
6
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
7
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…
8
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
9
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie's Peter Pan
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins. Images: SNS.
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Grain is seen onboard the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security
Ian Murray said most of the available deals are loans. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'…
New Year resolutions ideas for 2023
How to be a better you in 2023
Niall McGinn returned to the Dundee starting XI after injury
Niall McGinn closing in on Dundee exit with Glentoran deal close despite late Scottish…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented