Dundee’s Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Riverside Recycling Centre in Dundee has re-opened after being closed due to flooding.

The facility shut on Friday December 30 – having only re-opened to the public the day before after another closure.

Locals had been told to use Baldovie Recycling Centre – seven miles away – in the meantime.

However, Dundee City Council (DCC) had urged people only to visit the Baldovie facility for “essential reasons” due to ” lengthy traffic queuing and delays” caused by high demand.

Council apologises for ‘any inconvenience caused’

Posting on social media, the local authority confirmed the centre was now fully re-open to the public.

In a statement on Facebook, DCC said: “Riverside Recycling Centre has re-opened today (Sunday December 8) following its recent closure.

“The centre is open until 4.15pm, with last entry at 4pm.

“Apologies for any inconvenience that has been caused.”

The Riverside Recycling Centre has been consistently hit by flooding, leading to multiple closures in recent months.

The centre was closed for 11 days in November after heavy rain – leading to calls for a long-term solution to the issue.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End, is one of several local politicians who has campaigned for better drainage at the site in the past.

He has been working with the council in recent weeks to help resolve the issue.

Speaking in December, he said: “There’s been a series of closures of the recycling centre at Riverside in the recent past.

“Following the flooding incident in November and numerous concerns from constituents about this, we sought assurances from the council’s environment management that steps were being taken to tackle the issue.”

According to the councillor, the city council has since confirmed it will implement “further mitigations” for flooding at the Riverside recycling centre “as quickly as possible”.

These will include:

Existing drainage runs

Flood alleviation pumps

The flood emergency plan

Work carried out at Riverside facility

A council spokesperson previously said: “Work has been carried out at the site to help improve drainage at the Riverside recycling centre, however in the event of consistent and heavy snow or rain there can be the requirement to close the site in order to clear standing water.

“Our staff are working hard to reopen the Riverside recycling centre site for members of the public to dispose of their items, but in the meantime residents are asked to use the Baldovie recycling centre.”