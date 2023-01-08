Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest for improvement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cammy Kerr was a proud boy when he made his Dundee debut in January 2014.

That pride hadn’t diminished as Kerr the man led out his boyhood love nine years on in his 250th appearance for the club.

Only Paul McGowan and Barry Smith have turned out more times for Dundee in the 21st Century.

Next in his sights in the all-time appearance list is George Christie (251) while the likes of Bobby Ford, Rab Shannon and Gordon Wallace are within reach this season.

Manager Gary Bowyer and club captain Ryan Sweeney were quick to acknowledge the feat, a rarity in modern football, by handing Kerr the armband at Stark’s Park.

“It was a proud moment, leading the team out,” Kerr said.

“I have to give credit to the manager and big Sweens for allowing me to have that role as captain.

“I know I have captained the team before but to captain the team that you’ve grown up loving and to get to 250 appearances for them is a milestone.

“When I got to the ground the gaffer pulled me with Sweens and credit to them for the people they are for doing that for me.”

Night and day

But there were more immediate concerns at hand after a lacklustre first-half showing at Raith Rovers left Dundee scrambling to avoid defeat.

Kerr played his part in doing that, sending in a tantalising cross for Jordan McGhee to power in the equaliser late on after a far better second half display.

But he couldn’t hide his frustration at following up last Monday’s defeat to Arbroath with just a point from Stark’s Park.

“I think we might look back and think it was a good point but frustrating with not coming up with three,” he added.

Jordan McGhee heads Dundee level! ⚽️ With just under 10 minutes left can either side find a winner? 🤔#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/kYx21lScKt — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) January 6, 2023

“It was a slow first half and we were up against it a wee bit, we were sluggish and weren’t showing for team-mates, being there when maybe your team-mate was under a bit of pressure.

“But in the second half the performance was night and day.

“We had three or four opportunities to win the game, even the one from Luke McCowan that hits the post then falls right into the goalkeeper’s hands. On another night that goes in.

“We showed some character but we always do, I’ve said that loads of times about the boys.

“They’ve got so much character about them, the squad and people that we are, we just don’t roll over or give in.

“You don’t do that in a Dundee shirt and never do.

“Yeah, disappointed with the first half performance, we showed great character to come back and unlucky not to win the game in my opinion.”

‘I want to improve’, says Dundee’s Cammy Kerr

Boss Bowyer has challenged Kerr to add more in the attacking areas of the pitch this season.

The full-back has delivered with goals already this term – a career-best tally of four strikes.

But assists are also part of that and Kerr’s crossing has been a regular criticism from fans over the years.

More deliveries like Friday’s assist, however, will see that disappear.

“It was nice to mark it (250th appearance) with a part in the goal,” Kerr added.

“I want to contribute with goals and assists and this season I’ve done that more than I have done.

“I want to improve all the time and anything I can do to try and help this team, I’ll go and do.”