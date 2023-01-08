Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest for improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest for improvement

By George Cran
January 8 2023, 12.00pm Updated: January 8 2023, 6.26pm
Cammy Kerr ahead of his 250th appearance. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Cammy Kerr ahead of his 250th appearance. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Cammy Kerr was a proud boy when he made his Dundee debut in January 2014.

That pride hadn’t diminished as Kerr the man led out his boyhood love nine years on in his 250th appearance for the club.

Only Paul McGowan and Barry Smith have turned out more times for Dundee in the 21st Century.

Next in his sights in the all-time appearance list is George Christie (251) while the likes of Bobby Ford, Rab Shannon and Gordon Wallace are within reach this season.

Manager Gary Bowyer and club captain Ryan Sweeney were quick to acknowledge the feat, a rarity in modern football, by handing Kerr the armband at Stark’s Park.

Cammy Kerr wore the captain’s armband on his 250th appearance. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“It was a proud moment, leading the team out,” Kerr said.

“I have to give credit to the manager and big Sweens for allowing me to have that role as captain.

“I know I have captained the team before but to captain the team that you’ve grown up loving and to get to 250 appearances for them is a milestone.

“When I got to the ground the gaffer pulled me with Sweens and credit to them for the people they are for doing that for me.”

Night and day

But there were more immediate concerns at hand after a lacklustre first-half showing at Raith Rovers left Dundee scrambling to avoid defeat.

Kerr played his part in doing that, sending in a tantalising cross for Jordan McGhee to power in the equaliser late on after a far better second half display.

But he couldn’t hide his frustration at following up last Monday’s defeat to Arbroath with just a point from Stark’s Park.

“I think we might look back and think it was a good point but frustrating with not coming up with three,” he added.

“It was a slow first half and we were up against it a wee bit, we were sluggish and weren’t showing for team-mates, being there when maybe your team-mate was under a bit of pressure.

“But in the second half the performance was night and day.

“We had three or four opportunities to win the game, even the one from Luke McCowan that hits the post then falls right into the goalkeeper’s hands. On another night that goes in.

“We showed some character but we always do, I’ve said that loads of times about the boys.

“They’ve got so much character about them, the squad and people that we are, we just don’t roll over or give in.

“You don’t do that in a Dundee shirt and never do.

“Yeah, disappointed with the first half performance, we showed great character to come back and unlucky not to win the game in my opinion.”

‘I want to improve’, says Dundee’s Cammy Kerr

Boss Bowyer has challenged Kerr to add more in the attacking areas of the pitch this season.

Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS.

The full-back has delivered with goals already this term – a career-best tally of four strikes.

But assists are also part of that and Kerr’s crossing has been a regular criticism from fans over the years.

More deliveries like Friday’s assist, however, will see that disappear.

“It was nice to mark it (250th appearance) with a part in the goal,” Kerr added.

“I want to contribute with goals and assists and this season I’ve done that more than I have done.

“I want to improve all the time and anything I can do to try and help this team, I’ll go and do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Cammy Kerr has now played 250 times for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer challenges Cammy Kerr to produce more deadly deliveries after marking…
Gianluca Vialli had a hand in Dundee deal to sign Fabrizio Ravanelli.
Gianluca Vialli: Italian legend’s Dundee friendships ushered in superstar era at Dens
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Kirkcaldy. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer says Dundee 'were poo' in their first half at Raith Rovers but…
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray 'tremendously proud' of threadbare Raith Rovers side after draw with Dundee
Connolly opened the scoring against Dundee. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as dominant first half not enough to overcome Dundee
McGhee celebrates his equaliser. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as late Jordan McGhee goal earns point at Raith Rovers
Zach Robinson impressed in his time at Dundee.
AFC Wimbledon boss: We want Zach Robinson scoring goals for us after recall from…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Lifelong Dundee fan Brian Thomson has been left outraged after he was forced to sit in a seat smeared with pigeon poo Picture shows; Brian Thomson and the pigeon poo-smeared seats he was asked to sit in at Dens Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Supplied by Brian Thomson and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
2
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has been frustrated in the transfer market.
Dundee transfer frustration continues as boss Gary Bowyer reveals why Dee have 'missed out…
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…

Most Read

1
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
2
Dana Cooper appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes
3
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
4
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
5
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
6
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
7
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
8
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath after the home defeat to Inverness. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss…
9
Heenan stole the colostomy bag. Image: Shutterstock.
Desperate Dundee man stole partner’s colostomy bag
10
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…

More from The Courier

Aidan Connolly celebrates with Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Aidan Connolly details where Raith Rovers can improve in order to get win bonus…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee. Image: Laura Young.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes beats the static St Johnstone defence to head home the Dons' second at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as avoidable mistakes sink containment plan in Aberdeen
Tillman makes it two. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win
Mark Hooghiemstra next to a two-metre pothole on the C44 road between Letham and Brechin. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra.
Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose 'serious risk' of fatalities
Kyle Macdonald and Craig Wighton celebrate after linking up to score. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline talking points: The 3 key players after Craig Wighton scores winner for…
Arbroath crashed to defeat at home to Inverness. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side suffer another heavy home defeat to Inverness
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Blackgrass is a serious problem for farmers Picture shows; Blackgrass plant flowers. Unknown. Supplied by Uni of Hull Date; 06/01/2023
Researchers aim to weed out problem of black-grass
Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure
Fiona Perry is Scotland's first mobile dental hygienist. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fiona is all smiles as Perthshire mobile dental service geared for success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented