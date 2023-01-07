Dundee boss Gary Bowyer challenges Cammy Kerr to produce more deadly deliveries after marking 250th appearance with assist

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer wants to see more deadly deliveries from Cammy Kerr after he laid on Dundee’s equaliser at Raith Rovers.

The 27-year-old whipped in a superb cross in the closing stages at Stark’s Park to find the head of Jordan McGhee, who earned his side a point.

That saw the Dark Blues put a dreadful first half behind them in Kirkcaldy with Bowyer far more pleased by the second half showing.

And he also hailed Cammy Kerr’s display on his 250th appearance for the club.

Jordan McGhee heads Dundee level! ⚽️ With just under 10 minutes left can either side find a winner? 🤔#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/kYx21lScKt — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) January 6, 2023

Only Barry Smith and Paul McGowan have turned out more times for Dundee since the turn of the century.

“I’m delighted for him, when we arrived somebody told me so we made him captain straight away and we presented him with a shirt with 250 on the back of it,” manager Bowyer revealed.

“That kind of loyalty you don’t really see now in football that someone stays at a club for 10 years.

“He deserves an enormous amount of credit.

Cammy Kerr will lead the team out on his 250th appearance for the club #thedee https://t.co/YvMHfws5zQ — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 6, 2023

“He should be really proud of Friday’s performance.

“He put in a wonderful cross for the goal and we need him to produce those types of crosses more, first half he put one in the stand.

“That’s something for him to work on.

“And that goes for everyone – we want consistency in performance.”