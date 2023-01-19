Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All 29 members of Dundee City Council agreed last week that the Scottish Government’s plans for a national care service should be put on hold.

They backed a Liberal Democrat group proposal that a letter be written by the council’s chief executive to Nicola Sturgeon asking the Scottish Government to do this.

All 15 members of the local authority’s SNP majority administration agreed.

As this is a key policy of the SNP Scottish Government, the expectation was for the party’s members to oppose the amendment at the policy and resources committee.

But the nationalist members agreed with opposition groups that Gregory Colgan ask the government “to consider pausing the current plans for structural change required to set up the current Care Service”.

The plans would merge all social and personal care services into one organisation run by the Scottish Government. Regional boards would then be set up across Scotland and accountable to Holyrood, not councils.

Cosla, the umbrella body for Scotland’s 32 councils, has also urged the First Minister to pause the plans.

Dundee City Council, like all Scotland’s local authorities, is wrestling with how to manage the multiple economic waves battering its finances.

Maintaining a party line on a national policy plan is increasingly challenged by the reduced limits on local finances.

If a policy is resisted, even for a pause, the focus then becomes where the blame lies for its failings and flaws.

‘Westminster austerity’

Councillor Willie Sawers, depute leader of Dundee City Council said, “The SNP Group in Dundee remain committed to the setting up of the National Care Service.

“This is a key manifesto commitment, and working with our colleagues in the Scottish government we intend to deliver on it.

“However, we are experiencing a period of huge financial uncertainty, caused in no little part by years of on-going Westminster austerity, hugely exacerbated by the disastrous financial statement from the Truss/Kwarteng government.

‘Health service in free fall’

Leader of the Labour group and councillor for Strathmartine, Kevin Keenan said: “I find it strange that the Labour group amendment was rejected on Monday night, given this is supported cross-party at Cosla.

“The SNP should have agreed to Labour’s proposals as the health service is in free fall under their government’s control.

“Pausing the plans for a national care service is just one measure they should be taking – this was in Labour’s amendment.”

‘Spiralling cost of proposal’

Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group Bailie Fraser Macpherson said: “Labour and SNP have both supported it to date but Scottish Liberal Democrats have always and consistently opposed the proposal on the grounds of yet more SNP centralisation and loss of local government responsibilities.

“Rather than taking local decisions away and building a new nationally-run monolithic organisation at the beck-and-call of ministers, we should be focusing on improving care locally in a way that will actually make a difference to people.

“However, whether you favour the National Care Service proposal or oppose it, there’s a growing consensus about the alarming spiralling cost of the proposal.

“By last November, it was estimated there would be a £1.2 billion cost to set up this care service and this could significantly spiral upwards too.

“Given the alarmingly poor funding settlement for local councils from the SNP government, the Lib-Dem group on Dundee City Council felt it was important that the council supports Cosla’s call to pause National Care Service planning.

“We are pleased that our proposal was accepted by all 29 councillors and we hope the SNP government will listen to such calls.”

‘Remove awareness of local needs’

Scottish Conservative councillor for Broughty Ferry, Derek Scott said: ‘The creation of a national care service, as envisaged by the SNP Scottish Government, will result in unnecessary structural upheaval, delays and expense.

“It would have a significant impact on local services and remove the awareness of local needs and local accountability. Improvements in care can be achieved by directing investment into existing frontline provision rather than reorganisation.

“The SNP government doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to centralising services and should listen to the many stakeholders who have expressed concerns about the plans.’