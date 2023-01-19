Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
January 19 2023, 4.31pm Updated: January 19 2023, 6.08pm
The SNP want to launch a National Care Service by 2026. Image: Shutterstock.
All 29 members of Dundee City Council agreed last week that the Scottish Government’s plans for a national care service should be put on hold.

They backed a Liberal Democrat group proposal that a letter be written by the council’s chief executive to Nicola Sturgeon asking the Scottish Government to do this.

All 15 members of the local authority’s SNP majority administration agreed.

As this is a key policy of the SNP Scottish Government, the expectation was for the party’s members to oppose the amendment at the policy and resources committee.

But the nationalist members agreed with opposition groups that Gregory Colgan ask the government “to consider pausing the current plans for structural change required to set up the current Care Service”.

The plans would merge all social and personal care services into one organisation run by the Scottish Government. Regional boards would then be set up across Scotland and accountable to Holyrood, not councils.

Cosla, the umbrella body for Scotland’s 32 councils, has also urged the First Minister to pause the plans.

Dundee City Council, like all Scotland’s local authorities, is wrestling with how to manage the multiple economic waves battering its finances.

Maintaining a party line on a national policy plan is increasingly challenged by the reduced limits on local finances.

If a policy is resisted, even for a pause, the focus then becomes where the blame lies for its failings and flaws.

‘Westminster austerity’

Councillor Willie Sawers, depute leader of Dundee City Council said, “The SNP Group in Dundee remain committed to the setting up of the National Care Service.

“This is a key manifesto commitment, and working with our colleagues in the Scottish government we intend to deliver on it.

“However, we are experiencing a period of huge financial uncertainty, caused in no little part by years of on-going Westminster austerity, hugely exacerbated by the disastrous financial statement from the Truss/Kwarteng government.

Councillor Willie Sawers. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media

‘Health service in free fall’

Leader of the Labour group and councillor for Strathmartine, Kevin Keenan said: “I find it strange that the Labour group amendment was rejected on Monday night, given this is supported cross-party at Cosla.

“The SNP should have agreed to Labour’s proposals as the health service is in free fall under their government’s control.

“Pausing the plans for a national care service is just one measure they should be taking – this was in Labour’s amendment.”

‘Spiralling cost of proposal’

Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group Bailie Fraser Macpherson said: “Labour and SNP have both supported it to date but Scottish Liberal Democrats have always and consistently opposed the proposal on the grounds of yet more SNP centralisation and loss of local government responsibilities.

“Rather than taking local decisions away and building a new nationally-run monolithic organisation at the beck-and-call of ministers, we should be focusing on improving care locally in a way that will actually make a difference to people.

“However, whether you favour the National Care Service proposal or oppose it, there’s a growing consensus about the alarming spiralling cost of the proposal.

“By last November, it was estimated there would be a £1.2 billion cost to set up this care service and this could significantly spiral upwards too.

“Given the alarmingly poor funding settlement for local councils from the SNP government, the Lib-Dem group on Dundee City Council felt it was important that the council supports Cosla’s call to pause National Care Service planning.

“We are pleased that our proposal was accepted by all 29 councillors and we hope the SNP government will listen to such calls.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson.

‘Remove awareness of local needs’

Scottish Conservative councillor for Broughty Ferry, Derek Scott said: ‘The creation of a national care service, as envisaged by the SNP Scottish Government, will result in unnecessary structural upheaval, delays and expense.

“It would have a significant impact on local services and remove the awareness of local needs and local accountability. Improvements in care can be achieved by directing investment into existing frontline provision rather than reorganisation.

“The SNP government doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to centralising services and should listen to the many stakeholders who have expressed concerns about the plans.’

